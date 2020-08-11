CHARLES BUKOWSKI Documentary Producer, Silvia Bizio, Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show.

Silvia Bizio, the producer and subject of YOU NEVER HAD IT - AN EVENING WITH BUKOWSKI, is Tom Needham's special guest on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

YOU NEVER HAD IT - AN EVENING WITH BUKOWSKI features rare, rediscovered lost 1981 footage of writer Charles Bukowski on a California night of wine & cigarettes at the peak of his success. Release coincides with what would've been his 100th birthday in August. The film is directed by Matteo Borgardt and is produced by subject and journalist Silvia Bizio.

YOU NEVER HAD IT - AN EVENING WITH BUKOWSKI features producer and Italian journalist Silvia Bizio during an intimate evening interviewing irreverent writer and poet Charles Bukowski in January 1981 at his home in San Pedro, California at the peak of his literary success. The vintage footage, an extraordinary time capsule comprised of Bizio's old dusty tapes, was long thought lost. She rediscovered the valuable cache in her garage 20 years after Bukowski's passing. The film also features a present-day Bizio reminiscing about her cherished life-changing encounter with the author. The movie is currently available online at https://kinomarquee.com/.

