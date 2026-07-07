CAGNEY THE MUSICAL to Open at Bay Street Theater's 35th Anniversary Season

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Bay Street Theater officially opened Cagney The Musical on Friday, July 3, continuing its 35th Anniversary Summer Season with a celebration of the life and career of Hollywood icon James Cagney.

Produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer, the musical follows Cagney's journey from his vaudeville beginnings to becoming one of the defining stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, blending tap dance, humor, music, and drama to chronicle the actor's remarkable career.

Directed by Bay Street Theater Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz, the production features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, a book by Peter Colley, and orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and music direction by Doug Oberhamer. Kate Edelman Johnson serves as executive producer.

The cast stars Robert Creighton as James Cagney alongside GRAMMY Award winner Melissa Manchester as Ma Cagney. The company also features Bruce Sabath as Jack Warner, Daniel Plimpton as Bill Cagney, Audrey Cardwell as Willie, Michael Starr as Bob Hope, Jim Borstelmann as Schlotsky/Yussie, Corinne C. Broadbent as Jane, and swings Emma Kantor and Matt Guernier.

Opening night welcomed members of Bay Street Theater's Board of Trustees, artists, supporters, and community leaders. Special guests included Alan Alda, Arlene Alda, Bay Street Theater founders Stephen Hamilton and Emma Walton Hamilton, Board Chair Lynn Mestel, founding Board Chair Ana Daniel, former Board Chair Steve Todrys, executive producer Kate Edelman Johnson, Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, and Board members including Joy Behar, Stewart Lane, Riki Kane Larimer, and others celebrating the company's milestone season.

“Opening night for Cagney The Musical was a joyful celebration of everything audiences love about live theater,” said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater. “The music, the dancing, the energy in the room, and the excitement from our audience made it a wonderful way to continue our 35th Anniversary Summer Season. We are grateful to our artists, supporters, board, staff, and community for helping bring this production to life at Bay Street.”

“Cagney The Musical reminds us that theater is at its most powerful when it turns a larger-than-life legend into something immediate, human, and shared,” said Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director of Bay Street Theater.

Cagney The Musical runs through July 26, 2026, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Audiences can continue the experience with Tuesday Talkbacks following the evening performances on July 7, July 14, and July 21, and Going Solo Nights on Friday, July 10 and Friday, July 17, featuring a hosted, curated conversation before the 7 p.m. performance and a complimentary glass of Channing Daughters wine for guests 21 and over. Tickets are available at baystreet.org, by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, or in person at the Bay Street Theater Box Office, open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtime.

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