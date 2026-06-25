CAGNEY THE MUSICAL to Offer Pay What You Can Performance at Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater has announced a Pay What You Can performance for Cagney The Musical, produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Pay What You Can performance will be available day-of and in-person only at the Bay Street Theater Box Office beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Tickets are first-come, first-served and subject to availability.

“Summer has officially started at Bay Street, and Pay What You Can is one of the most meaningful ways we welcome the community into our theater,” said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater. “We invite everyone to come out, get great tickets, pay what they are able, and enjoy not only a wonderful night of live theater, but also a morning or afternoon in Sag Harbor visiting the neighboring shops, restaurants, and businesses that make Bay Street part of a much larger community.”

Cagney The Musical brings Hollywood legend James Cagney to life in a toe-tapping musical that celebrates family, perseverance, patriotism, and the golden age of American show business. From his vaudeville beginnings to his rise as one of Hollywood's most unforgettable stars, Cagney The Musical tells the story of a true American original through song, dance, rhythm, and heart.

Cagney The Musical features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, a book by Peter Colley, and is directed by Bay Street Theater Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz. The production stars Robert Creighton as James Cagney and Melissa Manchester as Ma Cagney.

Pay What You Can performances are part of Bay Street Theater's ongoing commitment to making live theater accessible to the community. Audience members are invited to pay what they can afford for the opportunity to experience professional theater in Sag Harbor.

Cagney The Musical runs June 30 through July 26, 2026, at Bay Street Theater. For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtimes.

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