Review: INTO THE WOODS at The Merrick Theatre And Center For The Arts

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The perennial favorite Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine Brothers Grimm-inspired musical, INTO THE WOODS, was beautifully brought to life by Director Bruce Gotlieb and his incredible cast and crew!

This is the tale of Cinderella, who wanted to go to the king’s festival. It’s the tale of Little Red Ridinghood on the way to Grandmother’s house. It’s the tale of Jack trying to earn some money for his mother. It’s also the tale of Rapunzel looking for freedom from her tower and the witch who imprisoned her there. And… all those tales are intertwined within the tale of the Baker and his wife on a quest to remove a curse on their family.

Director Bruce Gotlieb fully utilized every aspect of the theatre’s semi-circular stage and its multiple access points. He put together a sensational team of talent both on and off stage. The multi-level set designed by Alyssa Arndt allowed for each storyline, fairy tale, and character to occupy their own space, and enabled the director to create fluid movement from one scene to the next. Elaborate and fantastical trees covered the entire backdrop. Through clever and complex lighting designed by Daniella Cuttone, the trees felt as though they became different parts of the woods for each scene.

From the moment “Into the Woods” began, it was clear that we were in for a stellar performance. As each fairy tale was introduced, we learned about the characters, their wishes, quests, and challenges, as well as the depth of talent this cast brought to the show.

Thanks to The Narrator played by Matthew Imperio, we were kept on track with all the intricate parts and pieces. Also playing Mysterious Man, Imperio completely changed his physicality, voice, and energy.

Kailyn Marra’s delicate soprano was ideal for Cinderella. “On The Steps of The Palace” showed off her comedic skills, while the motherly “No One Is Alone” showed her delicate side.



Alyssa Paciullo was just the right blend of innocence and take-no-prisoners as Little Red Ridinghood. “I Know Things Now” was the perfect example of this as she was singing about what she learned as a result of the (spoiler alert) death of her Grandmother at the hands of The Wolf.



Seemingly to prove he wasn’t cast because of his name, Jack Messinger as Jack (a la “Jack and the Beanstalk”) gave a fantastic performance. His touching lament to his cow, Milky-White, “I Guess This Is Goodbye”, left the audience in tears.

The old adage, “Never work with children or animals” applies to puppet animals, too! Eduardo D’Atri, as Milky-White's puppeteer, stole the show! He brought that creature to life and gave it all the personality we could handle.



In “No More”, Matt Stashin as The Baker delivered a tender and heartfelt performance. His clear tenor was pitch-perfect in this touching song. Stashin and Shaina Stroh as The Baker’s Wife had wonderful chemistry and were the heart of the show. Stroh’s rich, soulful voice was a warm blanket during songs like “Moments in the Woods” and “Children Will Listen”. I didn’t want her solo moments to end!



As The Witch, Tara Mangione had impeccable timing in her rap/sing section of “Into The Woods”. She went on to deliver excellent vocals in the forceful “Stay With Me” and the mournful “Witch’s Lament”.



Daniel Bishop was just as menacing as The Wolf in “Hello Little Girl” as he was endearing as Cinderella’s Prince Charming. In one of the show’s most memorable songs, “Agony”, Bishop and Jonathan Casazza, as Rapunzel’s Prince, were in perfect harmony and were the ideal pair of fairy tale princes.



From beginning to end, the costumes were meticulously curated by Costume Designer Donovan Molinaro. While every costume helped deepen the illusion of fairy tales brought to life, a few standouts were The Witch’s stunning on-stage quick change and Cinderella’s wedding gown.

With so many fairy tales, characters, plots & subplots, twists & turns, memorable songs & earworms, and truly Great Performances across the board, you won’t want to miss this one!

Photo credit: by Kevin Madigan

INTO THE WOODS. Playing now through 6/28 at The Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts in Merrick.

For tickets, click the link below.

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