Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre
The show opened on June 27th and will run through August 30th.
The Argyle Theatre is currently running its summer production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit that celebrates the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of America's greatest songwriters. Featuring an unforgettable catalog of chart-topping classics and the inspiring true story behind them, Beautiful will began performances on June 25, opened on June 27 and will run through August 30, 2026.
The cast stars Tess Jonas (Regional: Little Women) as Carole King, Joey LaVarco (Broadway: 13 The Musical) as Barry Mann, Lily Daugherty (Educational: A Little Night Music) as Cynthia Weil, Lukas James Miller (National Tour: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Gerry Goffin, Chris Donovan (Regional: Argyle’s The Music Man) as Don Kirshner and Kristine Zbornik (Broadway: A Catered Affair, Argyle’s The Full Monty) as Genie with Laila Canelo (Regional: West Side Story Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Meredith Heller (Argyle’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Christmas Carol), Cody Howard (Regional: Oklahoma!), Dante Rayvonne Hill (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s A Chorus Line, Jersey Boys), David Benjamin Perry (Regional: White Christmas), Jeremiah Smith (National Tour: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol), Kendall Stewart (Regional: Once On This Island),Payton Tabb (TheatreWorks USA: Stuntboy, In the Meantime), Ephraim Takyi (National Tour: The Wiz), Remi Veronica (Off-Broadway: After Happily Ever After) and Travis Talib Wroten (TheatreWorks USA: Pete the Cat).
Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.
Tickets can be purchased at The Argyle Theatre's website.
Tess Jonas
Tess Jonas
Joey LaVarco, Tess Jonas, Lukas James Miller, Lily Daugherty and Kristine Zbornik
Tess Jonas and Lukas James Miller
Jukue Gargiulo, Amanda Scanze and emilia Guzetta
Katie Chiappone, Alden Kennedy, Gabrielle P. Guaganti, Pat Downes, Gabby Duarte, Devin Johnson and Hannah Lewis
Jukue Gargiulo, Amanda Scanze and emilia Guzetta
Matthew Walsh, Breena Nachbar and Dan Flores
Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Alden Kennedy
Callie Hester, Pat Downes and Kaz Flood
Peter Averso, Matthew Herman, Jonathan Brenner, Andrew Warren and Joel Levy
Musical Direector Jonathan Brenner
Kristine Zbornik and Tess Jonas
Lukas James Miker, Tess Jonas, Lily Daugherty and Joey LaVarco
Lukas James Miker, Tess Jonas, Lily Daugherty and Joey LaVarco
The Cast and Creative Team of Beautiful The Carole King Musical
Laila Canelo, Remi Veronica, Kendell Stewart and Peyton Tabb
Remi Veronica
Remi Veronica
Lukas James Miller and Tess Jonas
Tess Jonas
Tess Jonas
Joey LaVarco and Lily Daugherty
Lily Daugherty
Lily Daugherty
Kendall Stewart
Kendall Stewart
Peyton Tabb
Peyton Tabb
Shannon Lyndon
Shannon Lyndon
Laila Canelo
Laila Canelo
Meredith Heller
Meredith Heller
Joey LaVarco
Joey LaVarco
David Benjamin Perry, Travis Talib Wroten, Ephraim Takyi and Dante Rayvonne Hill
Ephraim Takyi
Ephraim Takyi
Kristine Zborbnnik
Kristine Zborbnnik
Lukas James Miller
Lukas James Miller
Dante Rayvonne Hill
Dante Rayvonne Hill
Chris Donovan
Chris Donovan
Travis Talib Wroten
Travis Talib Wroten
Evan Pappas, Banji Aborisdae, Victoria Casillo and Michael Cassara
Evan Pappas, Banji Aborisade and Victoris Casillo
Banji Aborisade and Victoris Casillo
Banji Aborisade
Banji Aborisade (Director)
Cody Howard and Jeremiah Toddd
Jeremiah Toddd
Jeremiah Toddd
David Benjamin Perry
David Benjamin Perry
Cody Howard
Cody Howard
Amelia Famularo Gleason and Victoria Casillo
Amelia Famularo Gleason (Assistant Choreographer) and Victoria Casillo
Victoria Casillo (Choreographer)
Dylan Perlman (Executive Producer), Mark Perlman (Executi8ve Producer), Marty Rubin (General Manager) and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)
Ava Arkin
Ava Arkin
Jake Van Eycken
Jake Van Eycken
Nathan Stevenson
Nathan Stevenson
Tatiana Padro
Tatiana Padro
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