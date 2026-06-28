Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre is currently running its summer production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit that celebrates the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of America's greatest songwriters. Featuring an unforgettable catalog of chart-topping classics and the inspiring true story behind them, Beautiful will began performances on June 25, opened on June 27 and will run through August 30, 2026.

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The cast stars Tess Jonas (Regional: Little Women) as Carole King, Joey LaVarco (Broadway: 13 The Musical) as Barry Mann, Lily Daugherty (Educational: A Little Night Music) as Cynthia Weil, Lukas James Miller (National Tour: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Gerry Goffin, Chris Donovan (Regional: Argyle’s The Music Man) as Don Kirshner and Kristine Zbornik (Broadway: A Catered Affair, Argyle’s The Full Monty) as Genie with Laila Canelo (Regional: West Side Story Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Meredith Heller (Argyle’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Christmas Carol), Cody Howard (Regional: Oklahoma!), Dante Rayvonne Hill (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s A Chorus Line, Jersey Boys), David Benjamin Perry (Regional: White Christmas), Jeremiah Smith (National Tour: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol), Kendall Stewart (Regional: Once On This Island),Payton Tabb (TheatreWorks USA: Stuntboy, In the Meantime), Ephraim Takyi (National Tour: The Wiz), Remi Veronica (Off-Broadway: After Happily Ever After) and Travis Talib Wroten (TheatreWorks USA: Pete the Cat).

Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

Tickets can be purchased at The Argyle Theatre's website.



Tess Jonas



Tess Jonas



Joey LaVarco, Tess Jonas, Lukas James Miller, Lily Daugherty and Kristine Zbornik



Tess Jonas and Lukas James Miller



Jukue Gargiulo, Amanda Scanze and emilia Guzetta



Katie Chiappone, Alden Kennedy, Gabrielle P. Guaganti, Pat Downes, Gabby Duarte, Devin Johnson and Hannah Lewis



Jukue Gargiulo, Amanda Scanze and emilia Guzetta



Matthew Walsh, Breena Nachbar and Dan Flores



Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Alden Kennedy



Callie Hester, Pat Downes and Kaz Flood



Peter Averso, Matthew Herman, Jonathan Brenner, Andrew Warren and Joel Levy



Musical Direector Jonathan Brenner



Kristine Zbornik and Tess Jonas



Lukas James Miker, Tess Jonas, Lily Daugherty and Joey LaVarco







Lukas James Miker, Tess Jonas, Lily Daugherty and Joey LaVarco



The Cast and Creative Team of Beautiful The Carole King Musical



Laila Canelo, Remi Veronica, Kendell Stewart and Peyton Tabb





Remi Veronica



Remi Veronica



Lukas James Miller and Tess Jonas



Tess Jonas



Tess Jonas



Joey LaVarco and Lily Daugherty



Lily Daugherty



Lily Daugherty





Kendall Stewart



Kendall Stewart



Peyton Tabb







Peyton Tabb



Shannon Lyndon



Shannon Lyndon



Laila Canelo



Laila Canelo



Meredith Heller



Meredith Heller



Joey LaVarco



Joey LaVarco



David Benjamin Perry, Travis Talib Wroten, Ephraim Takyi and Dante Rayvonne Hill



Ephraim Takyi



Ephraim Takyi





Kristine Zborbnnik



Kristine Zborbnnik



Lukas James Miller



Lukas James Miller



Dante Rayvonne Hill



Dante Rayvonne Hill



Chris Donovan



Chris Donovan



Travis Talib Wroten



Travis Talib Wroten



Evan Pappas, Banji Aborisdae, Victoria Casillo and Michael Cassara



Evan Pappas, Banji Aborisade and Victoris Casillo



Banji Aborisade and Victoris Casillo



Banji Aborisade



Banji Aborisade (Director)



Cody Howard and Jeremiah Toddd



Jeremiah Toddd



Jeremiah Toddd



David Benjamin Perry



David Benjamin Perry



Cody Howard



Cody Howard



Amelia Famularo Gleason and Victoria Casillo



Amelia Famularo Gleason (Assistant Choreographer) and Victoria Casillo



Victoria Casillo (Choreographer)



Dylan Perlman (Executive Producer), Mark Perlman (Executi8ve Producer), Marty Rubin (General Manager) and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)



Ava Arkin





Ava Arkin



Jake Van Eycken



Jake Van Eycken



Nathan Stevenson



Nathan Stevenson



Tatiana Padro