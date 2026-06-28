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Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre

The show opened on June 27th and will run through August 30th.

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The Argyle Theatre is currently running its summer production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit that celebrates the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of America's greatest songwriters. Featuring an unforgettable catalog of chart-topping classics and the inspiring true story behind them, Beautiful will began performances on June 25, opened on June 27 and will run through August 30, 2026.

The cast stars Tess Jonas (Regional: Little Women) as Carole KingJoey LaVarco (Broadway: 13 The Musical) as Barry Mann, Lily Daugherty (Educational: A Little Night Music) as Cynthia WeilLukas James Miller (National Tour: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Gerry Goffin, Chris Donovan (Regional: Argyle’s The Music Man) as Don Kirshner and Kristine Zbornik (Broadway: A Catered Affair, Argyle’s The Full Monty) as Genie  with  Laila Canelo (Regional: West Side Story Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Meredith Heller (Argyle’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Christmas Carol), Cody Howard (Regional: Oklahoma!), Dante Rayvonne Hill (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s A Chorus Line, Jersey Boys), David Benjamin Perry (Regional: White Christmas), Jeremiah Smith (National Tour: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol), Kendall Stewart (Regional: Once On This Island),Payton Tabb (TheatreWorks USA: Stuntboy, In the Meantime), Ephraim Takyi (National Tour: The Wiz), Remi Veronica (Off-Broadway: After Happily Ever After) and Travis Talib Wroten (TheatreWorks USA: Pete the Cat).

Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole KingGerry GoffinBarry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

Tickets can be purchased at The Argyle Theatre's website.

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tess Jonas

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tess Jonas

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Joey LaVarco, Tess Jonas, Lukas James Miller, Lily Daugherty and Kristine Zbornik

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tess Jonas and Lukas James Miller

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Jukue Gargiulo, Amanda Scanze and emilia Guzetta

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Katie Chiappone, Alden Kennedy, Gabrielle P. Guaganti, Pat Downes, Gabby Duarte, Devin Johnson and Hannah Lewis

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Jukue Gargiulo, Amanda Scanze and emilia Guzetta

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Matthew Walsh, Breena Nachbar and Dan Flores

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Alden Kennedy

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Callie Hester, Pat Downes and Kaz Flood

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Peter Averso, Matthew Herman, Jonathan Brenner, Andrew Warren and Joel Levy

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Musical Direector Jonathan Brenner

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Kristine Zbornik and Tess Jonas

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lukas James Miker, Tess Jonas, Lily Daugherty and Joey LaVarco


 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lukas James Miker, Tess Jonas, Lily Daugherty and Joey LaVarco

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


The Cast and Creative Team of Beautiful The Carole King Musical

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Laila Canelo, Remi Veronica, Kendell Stewart and Peyton Tabb
 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Remi Veronica

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Remi Veronica

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lukas James Miller and Tess Jonas

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tess Jonas

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tess Jonas

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Joey LaVarco and Lily Daugherty

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lily Daugherty

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lily Daugherty
 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Kendall Stewart

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Kendall Stewart

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Peyton Tabb


 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Peyton Tabb

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Shannon Lyndon

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Shannon Lyndon

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Laila Canelo

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Laila Canelo

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Meredith Heller

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Meredith Heller

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Joey LaVarco

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Joey LaVarco

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


David Benjamin Perry, Travis Talib Wroten, Ephraim Takyi and Dante Rayvonne Hill

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Ephraim Takyi

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Ephraim Takyi
 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Kristine Zborbnnik

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Kristine Zborbnnik

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lukas James Miller

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Lukas James Miller

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Dante Rayvonne Hill

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Dante Rayvonne Hill

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Chris Donovan

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Chris Donovan

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Travis Talib Wroten

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Travis Talib Wroten

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Evan Pappas, Banji Aborisdae, Victoria Casillo and Michael Cassara

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Evan Pappas, Banji Aborisade and Victoris Casillo

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Banji Aborisade and Victoris Casillo 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Banji Aborisade

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Banji Aborisade (Director)

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Cody Howard and Jeremiah Toddd

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Jeremiah Toddd

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Jeremiah Toddd

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


David Benjamin Perry

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


David Benjamin Perry

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Cody Howard

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Cody Howard

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Amelia Famularo Gleason and Victoria Casillo

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Amelia Famularo Gleason (Assistant Choreographer) and Victoria Casillo

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Victoria Casillo (Choreographer)

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Dylan Perlman (Executive Producer), Mark Perlman (Executi8ve Producer), Marty Rubin (General Manager) and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Ava Arkin
 

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Ava Arkin

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Jake Van Eycken

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Jake Van Eycken

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Nathan Stevenson

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Nathan Stevenson

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tatiana Padro

Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Tatiana Padro







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