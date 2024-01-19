Broadway's Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Headline Staller Center Gala

The performance is set for March 9.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

The Staller Center invites you to be in "the room where it happens" with Leslie Odom, Jr., on March 9 for An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. Renowned across stage, screen, and song, Odom, Jr. is best known for his roles as Aaron Burr in Hamilton and Purlie in Purlie Victorious. The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning artist will showcase an unforgettable array of music from his new album, Broadway and beyond.

Leslie Odom, Jr. joins us fresh off the critically acclaimed Broadway show Purlie Victorious, coming to Staller. Odom, Jr.'s return-to-Broadway performance stunned critics and audiences alike with his natural charisma and charm, reflecting his power as an artist. The comedy-turned-musical originally premiered in 1961 to widespread critical acclaim. Though the revival was only supposed to run through early January of 2024, its success extended its engagement by another month. 

The event will showcase Odom, Jr.'s ability to bring passion to classics and his own personal, contemporary pieces. The show will feature music from his new album When a Crooner Dies, past originals, and fan favorites from the hit show Hamilton. 

Odom, Jr.'s genius expands far beyond the theater. His self-titled debut album charted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz chart. The singer released his fifth full-length album, When a Crooner Dies, this past November to universal praise. A collection of highly polished, smooth jazz/pop fusion ballads, the album spotlights Odom's songwriting talents and unparalleled musical ability.

His star power has earned him big screen credits, including The Exorcist: Believer, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to HBO's The Sopranos, and One Night in Miami…earning him an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of legendary musician Sam Cooke.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. is the Staller Center's 2024 Annual Gala, but that doesn't mean it's invite only. The Staller Center for the Arts offers performance-only tickets to all of their Gala events, which means you can see some of your favorite stars at an accessible price. Odom Jr.'s performance at the Staller Center will commemorate over two decades of Staller's annual Gala, crafted around the music that has shaped Odom Jr.'s journey, all with a world-class big band. 

Leslie Odom, Jr. has emerged as one of the most dynamic and acclaimed performers in the entertainment industry. His career, adorned with Tony and Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations, and two Academy Award nods, reflects his prowess as a vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor.

Tickets are available for the performance only, starting at $95. For performance tickets, click here




