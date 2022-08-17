Broadway Stars Join Kyle Barisich at Sip & Sing LIVE! This Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that beloved Broadway stars Ali Ewoldt and Jimmy Smagula will join host Kyle Barisich on the the Bay Street stage for the Music Mondays performance of Sip & Sing LIVE! on Monday, August 29, at 8 p.m. The evening marks the long-awaited arrival of Kyle's celebrated online concert series, Sip & Sing, live an in-person at Bay Street Theater. Pianist Camille Johnson, known for her work on Hamilton and Wicked will provide musical accompaniment for the evening.



Over the past two years, Kyle amazed crowds with his online sing-alongs, which showcased special guests from the screen and stage as they led live Zoom attendees through songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and beyond. The online show was produced in partnership with Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions and aired weekly on iHeartRadio Broadway. This fun evening promises to be the perfect full-circle bookend to a celebratory and successful Bay Street summer season.



Tickets are on sale now starting at $39 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open daily from 11 a.m. to showtime.



Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway). Regionally, she has played Amalia in She Loves Me (Signature Theatre), Philia in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (The Muny), Fan/Mrs. Bonds in A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), Martha Jefferson in 1776 (The Muny) and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus). Ali's concert/symphony work includes: Feinstein's/54 Below, Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall, Canyon Ranch, NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, American Pops Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony and The Boston Pops with Maestro Keith Lockhart. Her TV/Film credits include The Michael J. Fox Show, Yield, and the short films Mia and The Cactus. Ali has a BA in psychology from Yale University and is a proud Filipina American. @aliewoldt



Jimmy Smagula was most recently seen as Thenardier on the National tour of Les Miserables and as Jacey Squires in The Music Man at The Kennedy Center. Broadway credits include Billy Elliot, The Little Mermaid, To Be or Not To Be, Damn Yankees (Encores), Phantom, Man of La Mancha, and The Full Monty. Television credits include Black Monday (recurring), Erase (opposite Denis Leary), The Sopranos, Better Things, Corporate, Oh Jerome No, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Greys Anatomy, Bones, Rizzoli and Isles, Parks and Recreation, Hot in Cleveland, SVU, Sam and Cat, and Jessie. Film credits include Rebel in the Rye, The Island, Step Up 3, and The Producers Movie Musical.



Camille Johnson (she/her) has been working as a professional pianist and music director in New York City and regionally for five years. She has been a pianist for the Broadway companies of both Hamilton and Wicked for several years. Credits include: Evita (Bay Street Theatre), MadLibs Live! (New World Stages), Guys and Dolls, The Boyfriend (Stagedoor Manor), in addition to countless cabarets and readings.



Kyle Barisich is a Southampton local and native of Los Gatos, California, who is best known for playing the role of Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom Of The Opera, and was the first actor of Hispanic heritage to do so. He also played the role for the Los Angeles and San Francisco engagements of the long-running national tour. Kyle has been seen numerous times at Bay Street Theater, most recently appearing as Sir Dinadan in Camelot, playing Magaldi in Evita, and appearing in My Fair Lady. He also took part in early workshops of Scott Schwartz's production of The Prince Of Egypt. Favorite regional credits include South Pacific at the Hollywood Bowl, Barrett in Titanic, Marvin in Falsettos, and Perón in Evita. Kyle often performs the audience warm-up for LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan, and for two seasons he co-starred on TV's The Following (FOX).



The 2022 Mainstage Season is made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; Town of Southampton; The Shubert Foundation; Suffolk County Office of Film & Cultural Affairs; fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning; AARP Long Island; Adam Miller Group; Advantage Title; Air Hamptons; Baron's Cove; Bartlett Tree Experts; CeeJack Team of Compass Real Estate; Corcoran; Dave Bofill Marine; Dayton, Ritz & Osborne Insurance; DIME; East End Awning; East End Tick & Mosquito Control; First Coastal; Fishers Home Furnishings; Fisher Signs & Shirts; Greg D'Angelo; Grenning Gallery; Harbor Pets; Hollander Design Landscape Architects; Jane Holden; BHS; Maggio Environmental Services; Mala Sander + Team; National Grid; North American Air Charter; Northwell Health; Peconic Bay Medical Center; Propane Depot; PSEG Long Island; REVCO Lighting; Risk Strategies; Sag Harbor Books; Six Sigma Auto Group; SOTHEBY'S; Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; The Awning Company; The Wharf Shop; Twin Forks Pest Control; Unlimited Earth Care; Weber & Grahn; Weill Cornell Medicine; WLNG Radio, and WSHU Radio.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are mandatory upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.