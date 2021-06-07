Broadway Out East Launches This Summer At Calissa In The Hamptons

Civetta Hospitality partners James Mallios, Kylie Monagan, Tanya Saxena and Michael Van Kamp have announced the launch of Broadway Out East this summer season at Calissa. Their Water Mill hotspot located at 1020 Montauk Highway will host a series of performances by some of Broadway's most entertaining and talented stars including Tituss Burgess, Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry at the chic mediteranean restaurant. Broadway Out East is produced by Justin Smith, Concertmaster of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Ticketed performances at Calissa will take place weekly from July 8th, to September 2nd.

The all-star lineup at Calissa includes some of the biggest names straight from Times Square, kicking off with three time Tony nominee Joshua Henry from Apple TV's SEE and NETFLIX's Tick, Tick..Boom! on July 8th, American Idol legend and recording artist Clay Aiken on July 15th, and Grammy Award winner and current Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill on July 22nd. Grammy nominee Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County) will sing on July 29th and Tony nominated Tootsie star Lilli Cooper will take the stage on August 5th. Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon from FOX's "RENT: Live" and NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" will electrify guests on August 12th. Broadway's Tony-nominated super couple Orfeh & Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever) rock the stage on August 19th. Five time Emmy nominee, star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway great Tituss Burgess will close out the series with a can't miss performance on Thursday, September 2nd. Special menu additions offered during each show includes local oysters, premium raw bar items and bubbles from Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart.

"While the world counts down the days till the lights officially go back on Broadway this fall, we couldn't be more excited to bring some of the world's top musical names to our stage this summer. Broadway's brightest stars will come to Calissa for show-stopping performances each week beginning in July and we cannot wait to sit in the front row for it alongside our patrons," said Civetta Hospitality partner Kylie Monagan.

Calissa also hosts DJs every Friday and Saturday night for a full summer time lineup of live music. Dance the night away to performances from DJ Tre on June 11th, The Mylos Greek Party Band on July 4th, Cristo & Rafael performing hits from The Gipsy Kings June 13th, July 11th and August 1st.

Tickets, which begin at $75 and more information can be found by visiting: https://www.calissahamptons.com/broadwayouteast/ beginning on Tuesday, June 8th.