Bethel Woods Welcomes Dead & Company On August 23

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural organization located in Bethel, NY, today announced Dead & Company - comprised of Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti - will perform at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival on August 23rd, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21st at 12:00 PM

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available until Sunday, May 16th at 10:00 PM PDT through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 AM local through Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 AM local venue time.

Dead & Company has announced that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year's tour - including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world and here at home that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

