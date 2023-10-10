Bay Street Will Host Sensory-Friendly Performance of THE CRUCIBLE

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the staging of a Sensory-friendly performance of its 2023 Literature Live! production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE on Saturday, November 11, at 2 p.m.



Sensory-friendly performances are designed to welcome individuals with sensory sensitivities, autism, and other special needs by providing a comfortable theater-going experience that may be viewed and enjoyed alongside their families and friends. Everyone is welcome.

Technical adjustments to the production include:

A lowering of sound levels with a focus on moderating startling noises

A reduction in drastic lighting changes that may be overwhelming to some, and

Additional house lighting so patrons can better view their surroundings.

In addition, the performance offers designated quiet spaces available to those who wish to take a break from the performance, and all patrons are free to speak and leave their seats as they wish. A sensory guide to Bay Street Theater and the production is available here on the Bay Street website.



Amongst the performance's attendees will be Bay Street Theater's Resident performing company, The East End Special Players. The Mission of The East End Special Players (EESP) is to enhance the lives of adults with diverse abilities and special health care needs by providing opportunities for self-expression through theater performance and artistic experiences. EESP fosters a growing sense of self-confidence by mentoring and teaching skills that can be showcased to the community.



EESP provides unique and quality encounters featuring joyous social gatherings, creative learning projects for people who have few such opportunities, and, for the public, a window into the lives, personalities, and talents of all participants. ​The group has been creating theater since 1985.



"Bay Street Theater's sensory-friendly offerings enable all individuals the opportunity to experience the wonder and joy of live theater in a supportive setting," said Chris Siefert, Chair, East End Special Players. "The importance of making theater accessible to all cannot be overstated. The East End Players look forward with great enthusiasm to this event."



These performances require careful planning and modifications, coordinated by Stefanie Anarumo in collaboration with the expertise and guidance of Advanced Occupational Therapy Service/Comprehensive Therapy Services.



THE CRUCIBLE is a gripping play set in 17th-century Salem, Massachusetts, during the Salem witch trials. It explores mass hysteria, deception, and the consequences of false accusations in a Puritan community. The story follows the unraveling of a tight-knit society as paranoia and fear lead to a witch hunt that destroys lives. It is directed by Bay Street's Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz.



Running from November 6th - 26th, weekday performances are provided for free to any school group who wishes to come. Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program where teachers are provided curriculum guides in advance to help with content and additional aspects of learning. A talkback and Q&A session with various members of the team and the audience will follow each school group performance. Free admission is offered to all school students, teachers, and administrators on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the administrative office at 631-725-0818 or by emailing the Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O’Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.



Public performances will be offered November 9th - 26th. Tickets start at $37 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org, or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of 10 or more are welcome and receive a special discount if reserved directly through the Box Office.

Literature Live! is made possible by lead sponsor Century Arts Foundation, along with long-time support from Irvin Stern Foundation, Sunny & Abe Rosenberg Foundation, Rea Foundation, Town of Southampton, Neuwirth Foundation, Alan & Annette Leve Foundation, The Bridgehampton Association, PSEG Long Island, Sag Harbor Books, Michael Hebron, an anonymous supporter and more forthcoming!