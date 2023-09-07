Bay Street Theater Will Host Screening of SPEAK TO ME as Part of the 4th Annual Black Film Festival

The screening of the 24-minute short film will take place at Bay Street Theater on Friday, September 22 at 6.30 pm and will be followed by a moderated discussion.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will host a much-anticipated screening of SPEAK TO ME as part of the 4th Annual Black Film Festival, an event that celebrates diversity and explores the rich tapestry of African-American stories through the medium of film. The screening of the 24-minute short film will take place at Bay Street Theater on Friday, September 22 at 6.30 pm and will be followed by a moderated discussion with the film's co-writer/director Kurt Damas and a small panel of mental health professionals from the Suffolk County Office of Minority Health, and then a reception in the Bay Street Theater lobby.

This thought-provoking film, directed by the dynamic duo Kurt Damas and Trevor Jackson, both Long Island natives, delves into the lives of two young African-American men as they navigate life's challenges, expectations, and emotional boundaries within their families and communities. The characters grapple with societal pressures, especially challenging to African-American men. Stereotypical adages such as "Man up!", "Be tough", and "Life ain't fair," contribute to the breaking points that specifically challenge this population. Starring the talented Cory Saint-Laurent and Matthew Boyd, SPEAK TO ME promises a poignant and relatable cinematic experience.

Bonnie Cannon, Executive Director of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center who presents The Black Film Festival expresses her enthusiasm for the Black Film Festival, stating, "This festival is a vital platform for showcasing diverse voices and stories that deserve to be heard. It's an honor to be a part of this event that highlights the power of representation in cinema."

Co-writer/director Kurt Damas shares his excitement for the film and its impact, noting, "Our aim with SPEAK TO ME was to create a narrative that resonates with young African-American men as well as people from all walks of life who secretly struggle with stereotypes which often prevent them from seeking help and support from friends, family members or professionals. This film dives deep into the challenges and triumphs that shape our existence, and we're thrilled to share it with the audience at the Black Film Festival."

Said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater "Bay Street Theater is thrilled to, once again, partner with Bonnie Cannon and the BCCRC to support the Black Film Festival and bring this important film to our community."

The Black Film Festival not only offers an engaging cinematic experience but also provides an opportunity to support mental health research and rehabilitation initiatives within our communities. Through the art of film, this festival aims to foster understanding, empathy, and meaningful conversations about the challenges we all face.

For more information visit BayStreet.org. Tickets are $15 and are being sold by the BCCRC. Click here to purchase.




