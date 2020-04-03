Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! Will Be Held Online

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that the Lights, Camera, Action! On-Camera Acting Class, previously scheduled to take place at LTV Studios in East Hampton, will now be conducted online as part of Bay Street's new online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. Classes will be held on their normal dates and times, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon from April 18 through May 30, now broadcast to people's homes via Zoom! Registration fee is $300 for eight sessions. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.



Lights, Camera, Action! is Bay Street's on-camera acting and training workshop open to adults and kids ages 13 and up. During this fast-paced course, students will learn the difference between acting on stage and acting for the camera. Additionally, instructor Allen O'Reilly will focus on reading from and preparing commercial copy and audition materials for both television and film. At the end of the session, students will receive a reel of all of their work in class!



Allen O'Reilly is Director of Education and Community Outreach at Bay Street Theater. He has worked as an educator and professional actor for over thirty years, and has served as Artistic Director at Young Audiences of Atlanta, Education Director at Georgia Shakespeare and, most recently, Education Programs Manager at Cleveland Play House. While at Georgia Shakespeare, he directed touring productions of Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He has acted at Cleveland Play House, Geva Theatre, Clarence Brown and the Alliance Theatre and was an associate artist at Georgia Shakespeare for twenty-four seasons. His television and film credits include Sleepy Hollow, TURN: Washington's Spies, Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, The Assassin's Code and The Enormity of Life.



Bay Street To-Go, Bay Street's virtual entertainment and education program, is an all new online platform that provides engaging live theater experiences for our audience and patrons, at a time when in-person programming just isn't an option. We are excited to bring our community this creative outlet in the form of Facebook streams, virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes. While we continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, we are eager to be able to explore this new online platform, and hope to keep it as a programming option at Bay Street Theater even when we're all able to gather together again under one roof.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You