Bay Street Theater Named As Finalist In Ninth Annual LI Imagine Awards

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has once again been named a Finalist for the Claire Friedlander Arts & Culture Award as part of the Ninth Annual Long Island Imagine Awards. The Long Island Imagine Awards was created to offer formal acknowledgement to some of Long Island's most effective and innovative nonprofit organizations. This is Bay Street's third time as a Finalist in this category, winning the award three years ago.

The Ninth Annual Long Island Imagine Awards has made the decision to convert the live awards gala to a virtual event that will take place on Tuesday, April 27, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. After the success of the 2020 virtual event due to COVID-19, the volunteer planning committee agreed that rather than continue to postpone, it is best to produce another exciting virtual event and get the prize money in the hands of the winning nonprofits as soon as possible. The virtual format will feature an hour-long "cocktail event" where sponsors and attendees can network prior to the start of the program and again for 30 minutes at the conclusion. Integrating the pre-recorded sponsor and finalist videos with the LIVE announcements of the winners in addition to offering viewers the ability to donate directly to the finalists before, during and after the LIVE event is an exciting and innovative approach. For more information, please visit imagineawardsli.com.

Approximately 150 entries were submitted for consideration in five categories, including Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact, and Arts & Culture. Bay Street Theater is one of four finalists in the Arts & Culture category.

Finalists were chosen by members of the Awards' Distinguished Judging Panel who also selected the Imagine Awards winners from among the Finalists during final judging. These are kept top secret until the event.

"With over 3,500 nonprofits on Long Island, to be one of the top 20 nonprofits on Long Island is a pretty amazing accomplishment," said Ken Cerini, Founder of the Long Island Imagine Awards. "It means that the organization has been identified as a leader on Long Island, exhibiting impactful and innovative operations. Congratulations to all of the Finalists on their achievement."

The Imagine Awards was created in 2012 by Managing Partner, Ken Cerini of Cerini & Associates, LLP. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Imagine Awards recognize outstanding performances in the Long Island Community. Details about Long Island Imagine Awards and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at imagineawardsli.com/the-awards/



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.