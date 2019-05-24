Bay Street Theater Is Seeking Volunteers!

Bay Street Theater is in need of volunteers for the Mainstage Season, Concerts, The Comedy Club, Play Readings, and special events. For more information, contact Volunteer Manager Teresa DeBerry at teresadeberry@aol.com.



Bay Street Theater could not accomplish its mission without the commitment and dedication of their volunteers. Volunteering at Bay Street Theater is both rewarding and fun and is a great way to make new friends and to be a part of something truly special. Bay Street volunteers assist with administrative and mailing projects and at performances by preparing programs, greeting and seating patrons, ticket-taking, selling raffles, etc. Additionally, volunteers get to see great theater for free!



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You