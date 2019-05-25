Bay Street Theater Announces MY WITCH: The Stories Of Margaret Hamilton

Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce a fourth bonus show for the 2019 Mainstage Season entitled My Witch: The Stories of Margaret Hamilton (July 17-21). The show is a new play by John Ahlin which is about the life of Margaret Hamilton, who played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. Will Pomerantz, Bay Street's Associate Artistic Director, is directing the production. Will also directed the sellout smash Evita last summer at Bay Street Theater. Margaret Hamilton is portrayed by Jean Tafler (The Deadly Spawn and Una: A Dark Faerie Tale).



The amazing tale of how a gentle kindergarten teacher from Cleveland scared the living daylights out of every one of us, and the brains, heart and courage it took to be America's character woman. The show is described as surprising, fun, haunting and delightful. Margaret Hamilton's Wicked Witch of the West has left an indelible mark on all who have ever seen The Wizard of Oz.



Tickets on sale now starting at $39.99 as part of an add on bonus to the 3-play subscription package for the 2019 Mainstage Season. For single tickets or to buy a subscription and add on My Witch: The Stories of Margaret Hamilton, call the Box Office at 631-725-9500; open daily 11 am - showtime or log on to baystreet.org.



The 2019 Mainstage Season is sponsored in part by New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; the New York State Council on The Arts, a State Agency; Town of Southampton; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Shubert Foundation; and fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning. Support for new work comes from The New Directions Fund, Joseph Stein New Musical Fund, Age Focus Medical Management, Twin Forks Pest Control, and Yave Tequila. Previews are sponsored by Peconic Landing. The Prompter is sponsored in part by AARP Long Island. Annie Get Your Gun is sponsored in part by Baron's Cove and The Shed. "30 Under 30" tickets sponsored by Corcoran.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





