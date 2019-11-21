Bay Street Theater Announces London Theatre Tour In February 2020

Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce a special London Theater Tour February 23 - March 1, 2020. Depart the USA on February 23 arriving in London the morning of February 24th and enjoy a six-night stay at the Ritz Hotel, with early arrival and immediate access to your superior room. The Ritz Hotel is the only five-star deluxe iconic London Hotel owned by a British family that has been serving its guests since 1906. A full-time staff to guest room ratio of over 2:1 located in the heart of London overlooking Green Park.

The program will start with attending Director Scott Schwartz 's new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on February 24 just before its official opening on February 25 with a meet and greet with the cast after the show.

Dining will include some of London's known restaurants four nights during our tour.

Cost for the land portion is $5,860.00 per person based on double occupancy which includes English breakfast and VAT daily. Single room supplement is $2,405.00 (if applicable).

Plus, a tax-deductible contribution of $1,000.00 per person to the Bay Street Theatre

Note: The itinerary is planned at this time but is subject to subsequent confirmation and change. Travel arrangements by Susan Gullia, Protravel International. 1633 Broadway New York, NY 10019. Phone: 212-409-9555 or email sgullia@protravelinc.com





