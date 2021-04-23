Bay Street Theater Announces 30th Anniversary Summer Season

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its 30th anniversary summer season, Come Together, a showcase of live, indoor performances, outdoor musical concerts, and experiential art installations. The season will launch with a staged production in the Theater of Mark St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth, starring Tovah Feldshuh; and will continue with an outdoor concert production of Camelot; and Wonder/Wall, an immersive visual arts experience. Ticket prices and information will be available soon through the Bay Street Box Office Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 631 725 9500 or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org.

Tickets are not yet on sale. All special Summer 2021 announcements, in addition to ongoing programming, will be shared regularly. Tickets will be limited due to necessary social-distanced seating arrangements, which provide for a limited audience at each performance. Safety protocols will be required including verification of vaccinations, touchless ticketing, and masks worn throughout entire performance. If you are a 2020 subscriber who has not yet contacted the Box Office, please do so as soon as possible by emailing boxoffice@baystreet.org

Becoming Dr. Ruth opens Friday, June 4, at 8 p.m. with performances continuing through June 27 on Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and matinee performances on Sundays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. The play chronicles the life of noted psychologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer , from her early years fleeing Nazi Germany, living as an orphan in Switzerland, to her service in the Israeli armed forces as sharpshooter, and her later life and career in New York. Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Tovah Feldshuh stars in this illuminating one-woman show, written by renowned playwright, Mark St. Germain . Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth 's remarkable journey against so many odds, to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world's most famous sex therapist. This production has a runtime of 90 minutes with no intermission and will be performed for a social-distanced audience indoors on Bay Street's Mainstage in compliance with all New York State requirements for indoor performances.

Wonder/Wall is an exciting and new immersive video performance series that will be on view Tuesdays through Sundays from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 6, through Saturday, July 31. The installation will bring the work of four unique, cutting-edge video artists to Sag Harbor, to share work commissioned by Bay Street Theater. Each new work will have a one-week run during the month of July, and each will include a live performance element, which will be performed within the immersive video world surrounding the audience. Performances will be approximately 15 minutes in duration, and will take place within Bay Street Theater's courtyard, which will be converted into a newly envisioned outdoor performance space created especially for these compelling presentations. Wonder/Wall is conceived and curated by Bay Street's Artistic Associate, Josh Wilder.

With book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe , Camelot will open in an outdoor space close to the Theater on Thursday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 29. Performances will be staged Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 5:30 p.m. This new envisioning of the story of King Arthur, Guinevere, and Lancelot is told with intimacy, immediacy, and incandescent passion. The beloved musical explores one of the greatest romances of all time and paints a luminous picture of a fleeting moment when justice, peace, and righteousness reigned supreme. And while that moment must come to an end, we are asked to believe it could come again. Love, loss, humor, and regret pour forth from the acclaimed score, which includes classic songs such as I Loved You Once in Silence, I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, If Ever I Would Leave You and of course the title song, Camelot.