Bay Street Theater And Sag Harbor Cinema Announce Special Holiday Event

On the third anniversary of the fire that nearly destroyed the historic cinema, Sag Harbor Cinema and Bay Street Theater team up to usher in the Holidays and celebrate the unique and festive spirit that is the Village of Sag Harbor. Bay Street throws open its doors for hot cider, mulled wine, and a visit from Santa at 6 pm, followed at 7 pm by a free screening of Giuseppe Tornatore's Academy Award winning film Cinema Paradiso. At the conclusion of the screening, Hollywood screenwriter and local resident Bill Collage will discuss the film with SHC's Artistic Director Giulia D'Agnolo Vallan.

"We are so pleased to be joining forces on a series of films with our friends from the Cinema. It's important to keep Sag Harbor a center for all forms of artistic endeavors, which serves our artists and our community, as well as the economic health of our village as a whole," says Bay Street Theater 's Executive Director Tracy Mitchell

"We are so thankful to the first responders, to the community and to Bay Street for their generosity and support," added Sag Harbor Cinema's Executive Director Gillian Gordon . "We are excited about opening our very own Cinema Paradiso, on Main Street in the Spring."

Cinema Paradiso kicks off Sag Harbor Cinema's Here Comes The Cinema! film series presented at Bay Street Theater and other partner venues on the East End throughout the winter.

Set in a small village in Sicily, just after the World War II, Cinema Paradiso follows the friendship of a young boy with the town projectionist. In the dark of a cramped movie theater, the boy, who later in life becomes a prominent movie director, is exposed week after week to the wonders of film by his mentor. Cinema Paradiso won the 1989 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, as well as a Special Jury Prize at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival.





