Bay Street Launches 2022 Season With VIP Reception Featuring Jason Alexander, Richard Kind & More

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts launched its 2022 Mainstage Season with a Champagne & Petrossian Caviar Reception, the first of many private dinners that Bay Street Theater will host throughout the summer season. In lieu of the normal 500-person summer gala on Long Wharf, Bay Street will host VIP dinners and receptions at private residences of Bay Street Theater board members, patrons, and members of the theater-loving community. Past hosts from Bay Street's 30th Anniversary Season include Executive Director Tracy Mitchell and her husband Blaze Makoid, Board of Trustee members and their spouses: Steve Sanders and Madelyn Simon, Mala and Jeff Sander, and Christine Wächter-Campbell and Bill Campbell. For more information about upcoming receptions, or to purchase tickets, contact Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, directly at kim@baystreet.org.

The afternoon began with a toast to a fully re-opened season of indoor theater-the first full season since summer of 2019. Petrossian Caviar graciously sponsored the event and toasts were made by host and Bay Street's Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, and Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. Special guests included Jason Alexander, director of Windfall; Scooter Pietsch, playwright of Windfall; actor Richard Kind; Co-Producers of Windfall, John Yonover and Marilyn Wilson; additional Broadway producers Jayne Sherman, Riki Kane Larimer, Bonnie Comley, Stewart Lane, and Jamie de Roy. Additional Bay Street Board of Trustee members and their partners included Eric Segal (and Joyce), Wendy Hashmall (and David), Stewart Lane (and Bonnie Comley), and David Fink (and Simon Kinsella),



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests will be required to wear a mask upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.