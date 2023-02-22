Bay Street Hosts Benefit Relief Concert For Earthquake Victims

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced A Concert For Syria and Turkey, a humanitarian relief concert in support of the victims of the 2023 Kahramanmaras Earthquake, on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. The concert includes performances by Gene Casey, The Hoodoo Loungers, and other special guests, and is presented in collaboration between Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Bay Street Theater. All proceeds benefit Oxfam International, which is on the ground in both countries working to provide immediate relief for millions displaced by the earthquake.



Benefits by Bay Street is a program begun years ago that has raised thousands of dollars for victims of disasters in Haiti, Japan, Ukraine, and elsewhere. "It's always so hard to see such a magnitude of suffering, where one feels so very helpless", says Bay Street Theater's Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell. "But it's also so heartwarming when artists volunteer to come together to raise some real money to help support people in dire need. And every time something like this happens, Jay Schneiderman too is always onboard immediately to assist. We've worked together for so long that any time a world disaster happens, I immediately text Jay, along with the East End musicians, and everyone simply jumps into help. It should also be noted that everyone involved always generously donates their time and efforts to put these evenings together."



In addition to live performances by several East End favorites, the evening includes a round of raffle prizes. Anyone wishing to donate items or gift certificates can drop them off at Bay Street during Box Office hours, or contact Eric Jacobson at ejacobson@baystreet.org or at 631-725-0818.



"The February 6th earthquake wreaked havoc on Turkey and Syria," says Jay Schneiderman, Town Supervisor of Southampton. "The human death toll has been enormous. We, here in the Hamptons, like other communities around the world, must come together at this time of great need to support the Turkish and Syrian people. Although they may live in distant lands, we, as fellow human beings, have a moral responsibility to help ease their suffering."



Admission is available by a suggested donation of $20 and up, and can be made through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Oxfam International is a global organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice. They offer lifesaving support in times of crisis and advocate for economic justice, gender equality, and climate action. Oxfam demands equal rights and equal treatment so that everyone can thrive, not just survive. The future is equal.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.