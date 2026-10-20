BORSCHT BELT 56 Seeks Composer-Lyricist Team for Musical
The musical adaptation of Gutwirth's memoir explores a tummeler's coming-of-age summer at the iconic Concord Hotel.
Producer and author Allen Gutwirth has announced the development of Borscht Belt 56, an original musical based on the first decade of his memoir, Expiration: A Brooklyn Story, currently featured on Amazon.
Set in the legendary Catskills during the golden age of American resort entertainment, Borscht Belt 56 follows a sixteen-year-old Brooklyn dreamer and aspiring stand-up comedian who lands a summer job as a tummeler at the iconic Concord Hotel. Through comedy, music, romance, and coming-of-age adventures, audiences are transported to a world where entertainers, families, and unforgettable personalities converged in what would become a defining chapter of American popular culture.
The production team is currently seeking a composer-lyricist or songwriting team capable of creating a fully immersive theatrical experience that allows audiences to feel as though they are not merely watching the story, but actually stepping inside the Concord Hotel as guests. The creative vision calls for a score that blends the energy, humor, heart, and nostalgia of the Catskills with a contemporary theatrical sensibility.
"More than a musical, Borscht Belt 56 is an invitation to experience a vanished world," said Gutwirth. "We want audiences to laugh, dance, reminisce, and feel as though they have checked into the Concord for the summer of a lifetime."
The project is also exploring collaborations with nationally recognized music industry talent. Discussions are underway regarding the possible involvement of legendary recording artist Neil Diamond in a music leadership capacity.
The creators welcome inquiries from established Broadway composers, lyricists, music directors, and producing partners interested in helping bring this uniquely American story to the stage.
About Borscht Belt 56
Borscht Belt 56 is a musical adaptation of the opening chapter of Expiration: A Brooklyn Story featured on Amazon., Allen Gutwirth's memoir chronicling a remarkable coming-of-age journey from Brooklyn to the famed Catskill Mountains. Through humor, heart, and unforgettable characters, the musical celebrates an era that helped shape American entertainment and launched generations of comedians, performers, and dreamers.
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