Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Prepares to Open 2021 Pavilion Restriction- Free

After 643 days without music on the Pavilion stage, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced that its 2021 Pavilion concert season will operate at full capacity with no social distancing required. This follows the rescindment of most coronavirus restrictions state-wide as New York hits a 70% vaccination rate.

Guests will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination when purchasing tickets or arriving at the concert venue. Masks will be required for those who are unvaccinated and optional for vaccinated patrons, per CDC recommendations and State regulations. The Center, a nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, will open on July 20th with a performance by Chicago. The lineup includes shows by Dead & Company, James Taylor Jackson Browne , and Chris Stapleton.

"One long year ago, I made a video to let you know we would be cancelling the 2020 Pavilion season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I'm thrilled to announce that Bethel Woods will be reopening. We've weathered this storm and now it is time to come together again," said Eric Frances, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.