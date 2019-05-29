An Evening With Broadway Choreographer, Danny Mefford Comes to Stage Door School of Dance

On May 14th, Stage Door School of Dance was honored to welcome to the studio Danny Mefford, choreographer of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home, and TV's 'Rise'. Dancers were offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform and receive feedback on their competition and recital numbers from Mr. Mefford, in addition to an inspirational and riveting Q&A session.

Mr. Mefford's additional credits include Broadway's Bridges of Madison County and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, as well as Much Ado About Nothing and Love's Labour's Lost for Shakespeare in the Park. He has an MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep and has been nominated for Drama Desk, Lortel and Astaire awards for his choreography.

Founded in 1976 in a local church basement, Stage Door School of Dance now boasts a large facility with three large dance studios, owned and operated by Broadway veteran and international choreographer, Mary Giattino. Stage Door has a large recreational program for dancers aged 18 months through adults with a mission to build confidence, provide a platform for self-expression, and teaching the art of dance from passionate and professional dance educators. In addition to their recreational program, Stage Door also offers a program suited for those who wish to pursue a more professional future in the world of dance. One mission of the studio is to expose dancers to entertainment industry professionals, such as Broadway and Film/TV dancers, actors, directors, casting directors, and choreographers, to further their training beyond the studio walls and into a professional atmosphere. Mary's unique contacts in the professional field allow Stage Door to be in a league of its own.

Ms. Giattino has collaborated with Mr. Mefford as associate choreographer on many projects such as the Broadway's Fun Home and Dear Evan Hansen and most recently on NBC TV's 'Rise'. In addition to serving as the Associate Choreographer of the Broadway National Tour of Fun Home, she is the Associate Director/Choreographer of the National Tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Known in NYC as a tap expert, she was hired as resident tap teacher to all Billys and Michaels for the Broadway and touring productions of Billy Elliot. No stranger to the stage, she has kicked her legs with the famous Radio City Rockettes, toured the U.S. with the Broadway National Tour of 42nd Street and is always proud to come back to her hometown theater, the Gateway Playhouse, where she has performed in over 20 productions, and has choreographed Irving Berlin's White Christmas, 42nd Street, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

In 2018-2019, Stage Door was honored to host other Broadway and Film/TV veteran teaching artists including Sara Brians (Matilda), Michaeljon Slinger (Hello, Dolly!), Chaz Wolcott (Newsies), and Blaire Brooks (Netflix 'Like Father').

Dance classes are offered in Pre-School Dance, Tap, Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Modern, Musical Theater, Hip Hop, Afro-Caribbean, and Lyrical. Stage Door is now enrolling for the 2019 summer and fall semesters.

The annual Stage Door School of Dance recital will be held at the Staller Center for the Performing Arts on June 7th, 8th, and 9th, and you are cordially invited to attend what will be a spectacular evening of dance! Learn more about how to book a free trial class, enroll in summer dance, or purchase recital tickets by calling (631) 654-8858 or by visiting StageDoorDancer.com.





