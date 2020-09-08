Alexander Payne, Ernest Dickerson, Josh Fox & Hal Hartley Up Next On THE BEST OF TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM

Alexander Payne, Ernest Dickerson, Josh Fox and Hal Hartley are Tom Needham's special guests on this Thursday's THE BEST OF THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Alexander Payne is one of America's most esteemed writer/directors. He is known for his films 'Citizen Ruth,' 'Election,' 'Sideways,' 'The Descendants,' and 'Nebraska.' He is a two-time winner of the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and a three-time nominee of the Academy Award for Best Director. In 1995, Payne's film 'Sideways' won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture.

Ernest Dickerson is a director, cinematographer, writer, and producer. He first became well-known as Spike Lee's cinematographer on many of Lee's classic films including 'She's Gotta Have It,' 'Do the Right Thing,' and 'Malcolm X.' In 1992, Ernest left Spike to direct his first feature film, 'Juice,' starring Tupac Shakur and Omar Epps. The film tells the story of four Harlem youths who struggle with important life decisions. After 'Juice's success, Ernest Dickerson went on to direct many episodes of HBO's acclaimed series 'The Wire' and 'Treme,' as well as episodes of 'Once Upon a Time,' 'The Walking Dead' and 'Dexter.'

Josh Fox is a film director, playwright and activist who is most well-known for his Emmy-winning documentary GASLAND. He is also recognized for his films GASLAND PART 2, and HOW TO LET GO OF THE WORLD AND LOVE ALL THE THINGS CLIMATE CAN'T CHANGE. Fox is the founder of the theater and film company International WOW Company. His latest work is THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED, a book, solo theater performance, and a film about misinformation and propaganda.

Hal Hartley is a renowned independent film director, producer, writer and composer who is originally from Long Island. He is known for his films 'The Unbelievable Truth,' 'Simple Men,' and 'Trust.'

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest running film-themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live on the internet. Previous guests include The Doors' John Densmore, Dionne Warwick, Ralph Macchio, Lalo Schfrin, D A Pennebaker, Wallace Shawn, Big Daddy Kane, Jimmy Webb and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

