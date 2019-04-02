Adelphi's Department Of Theatre Presents LYSISTRATA

The students of Adelphi's Department of Theatre perform Lysistrata adapted by Ellen McLaughlin at Adelphi's Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Tuesday, April 23, through Sunday, April 28.

The comedy is adapted by Ellen McLaughlin from the play Aristophanes. It is the story of Athenian housewife Lysistrata who asks the women of Greece to help end the Peloponnesian War. Her proposed radical plan calls for them to refuse lovemaking until the men see reason, put down their arms and come home and lay down with their wives in peace. The Greek women make the sacrifice and all hell breaks loose as men wander the country in agony of unsatisfied lust.

Show times for Lysistrata are 7:30 p.m. on April 23, 25, 26, and 27; 6:30 p.m. on April 24 with a post-show discussion; and 2:00 p.m. matinees on April 27 and April 28 at the Black Box Theatre at Adelphi's PAC.

Tickets for Lysistrata are $20, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and staff. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu.

Regular office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1-6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi's PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





