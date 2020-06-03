Adelphi To Host 20th Annual President's Gala Virtually To Support Student Success Scholarship

Today more than ever, Adelphi University recognizes the critical need to create equity, access and opportunities for all our students-all races, ethnicities, abilities and cultures. In the coming years, graduates will play a profound role in creating a safer, kinder, healthier and more inclusive society.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of Adelphi's Annual President's Gala. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Adelphi family, friends and members of the community will come together virtually on Thursday, June 18, to support an important cause: our students' success.

The virtual gala will kick-off at 5 p.m. on Adelphi's Facebook page with a video presentation of "Seasons of Love" from "Rent." The performance features Adelphi students, faculty, alumni and friends -- including Broadway actors Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who starred in the original stage production and film version of the Tony and Pulitzer award-winning musical by Adelphi alumnus Jonathon Larson '82.

Proceeds from this event will support the President's Student Success Scholarship, which helps Adelphi juniors and seniors who are most in need of urgent financial assistance in order to graduate.

"We created the President's Student Success Scholarship to help our students cross the finish line and reach their goal of earning a college degree for the brightest future possible," said Adelphi President Christine Riordan. "These students are part of our Adelphi family, connected not only to their friends and faculty, but also to our more than 116,000 alumni across the country and around the globe."

The event is open to the public. A Facebook account is not required to enjoy the performances.

For more information visit: gala.adelphi.edu

