Adelphi PAC Will Present ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: THE LINDA RONSTADT SONGBOOK

Join Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, for an afternoon of songs and stories celebrating Linda Ronstadt, at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday, February 23.

Callaway will entertain with songs of love that range from Ronstadt's Stone Poney's "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop/rock classics like "You're No Good" and "Desperado" to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue." Plus, Callaway's Musical Director Billy Stritch joins her for iconic duets.

Adding to the show's music and sound are Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Ronstadt's longtime guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann.

The Poole Family Broadway Series at the Adelphi PAC is generously sponsored by Mary Jane and Thomas Poole.

Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, on the Westermann Stage in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $40 and $45, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





