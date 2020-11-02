Adelphi Announces Live Concert Series
Concerts will be performed at Adelphi's Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday afternoons at 5 p.m. Eastern.
Adelphi University, RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment are collaborating on a new concert series streaming live this November and December. "Live from Adelphi Concert Series" will bring Broadway and cabaret stars together online for several concerts performed at Adelphi's Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday afternoons at 5 p.m. Eastern.
"While we can't yet safely welcome audiences to our concert hall in-person, we're thrilled to be working with RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment, along with their talented artists, to bring this new series of live concerts to our audience safely at home," says Blyth Daylong, executive director of Adelphi's Performing Arts Center.
"Live From Adelphi" is produced by Rich Aronstein, Scott Coulter and Daylong. This year's fall concerts include:
-
Carole J. Bufford- Sunday, November 8, at 5 p.m.
Award-winning cabaret and jazz artist Carole J. Bufford celebrates the songstresses of the 60s & 70s with music made famous by Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner, Carole King, Lesley Gore, Dionne Warwick, Cher and others. Putting her own inimitable spin on these classics, she will delve into and celebrate a time of great change and transition in America and across the pond.
-
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett- Sunday, November 22, at 5 p.m.
Jarrod Spector is best known for his Tony Nominated performance in Beautiful: the Carole King Musical in the role of 'Barry Mann'. He played 'Frankie Valli' for a record 1500 performances in Broadway's Jersey Boys and was last seen as the iconic 'Sonny Bono' in Broadway's The Cher Show. Kelli Barrett originated the role of 'Lara Guishar' in Broadway's Doctor Zhivago and has also played leading roles in Broadway's Wicked, Baby It's You! and The Royal Family. She was recently lauded for her portrayal as 'Liza Minnelli' in the award-winning FX show Fosse/Verdon. Hitched in 2014, Barrett & Spector present Funny How It Happens, an intimate look at the uncanny parallels and fortuitous make-it-or-break-it moments throughout their careers and friendship that eventually brought them together. The show features pop favorites and iconic songs from their Broadway musicals while offering an inside (and often hilarious) scoop on what life is really like as a married Broadway power couple.
-
Eva Noblezada- Sunday, December 6, at 5:00 p.m.
The Tony Award-nominated star of Miss Saigon and Hadestown, Eva Noblezada brings her powerhouse vocals and down-to-earth style to the stage in a celebration of her iconic roles and the journey she has taken to get there. Her intimate concerts bring together an eclectic songbook to celebrate music and life through all of their ups and downs. Beyond her stage roles, audiences return week after week for her thoughtfully crafted cabaret performances.
-
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year- Sunday, December 20, at 5:00 p.m.
There's no place like home for the holidays - especially this year! Experience all the music and the magic of the season we call "the most wonderful time of the year." Featuring a talented cast of Broadway and cabaret performers, this family-friendly concert celebrates the music we all know and love.
Adelphi has also partnered with venues across the country to help promote the series and the artists. A portion of each ticket sold through these venue partners will directly support that local venue. They include the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Monmouth University Center for the Arts and the Pocono Mountains Music Festival.
Tickets for each live concert are $20 and may be purchased online. For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, visit Adelphi.edu/LiveFromAdelphi.