Adelphi Announces Live Concert Series

Adelphi University, RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment are collaborating on a new concert series streaming live this November and December. "Live from Adelphi Concert Series" will bring Broadway and cabaret stars together online for several concerts performed at Adelphi's Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday afternoons at 5 p.m. Eastern.

"While we can't yet safely welcome audiences to our concert hall in-person, we're thrilled to be working with RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment, along with their talented artists, to bring this new series of live concerts to our audience safely at home," says Blyth Daylong, executive director of Adelphi's Performing Arts Center.

"Live From Adelphi" is produced by Rich Aronstein, Scott Coulter and Daylong. This year's fall concerts include:

Adelphi has also partnered with venues across the country to help promote the series and the artists. A portion of each ticket sold through these venue partners will directly support that local venue. They include the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Monmouth University Center for the Arts and the Pocono Mountains Music Festival.

Tickets for each live concert are $20 and may be purchased online. For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, visit Adelphi.edu/LiveFromAdelphi.

