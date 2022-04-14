AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Announced at The Players Theatre

Actor/Director & founder of the Secret Theatre, Richard Mazda, returns to the stage as Judge Wargrave after a three year hiatus in Be Bold Production's And Then There Were None at The Players Theatre

This Agatha Christie classic stands the test of time and is one of her iconic murder mysteries. Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

Directed by Pearce Cassedy and produced by Brenda Bell the cast features The cast of And Then There Were None: Eric Fletcher, Austin Boatwright, Brenda Bell, Drew Reilly, James Gavin, Thain Bertin, Lane Jackson, Dustin Schlairet, Richard Mazda, Sue-Ellen Mandell, Laurel Andersen

The Crew: Director Pierce Cassedy, Producing Artistic Director Brenda Bell, Composer/Musician Michael Sgouros, Production Stage Manager Danielle Boss, Assistant Stage Manager Austin Boatwright, Costume Designer Courtney Hansen, Set Designer Liz Chaney, Production Manager Emma Ruopp, Lighting Designer Jessica Choi, Wardrobe Shino Frances and Jessica Campbell

Ticket available from: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1102190