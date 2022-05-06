AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES Comes to Patchogue Theatre

hree Celebrity Housewives, from Bravo's "The Real Housewives" of New York, Orange County and New Jersey - Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC), Jill Zarin (RHONY), and Caroline Manzo (RHONJ) - star in An Evening With The Celebrity Housewives at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00PM.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, and Caroline Manzo are all forces to be reckoned with on Bravo television's "The Real Housewives." But what will happen when they appear onstage together, in person?

The night features these dazzling ladies being interviewed about their sensational personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives. The ladies will also be participating in a Q&A with the audience so have questions ready. The show is completely unrehearsed so you never know what might happen!

The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson has appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County since its first season. As a successful entrepreneur, reality star, mother and grandmother, she has redefined what it means to be a powerful modern woman. Her ability to evolve while staying true to her roots as life has progressed has led her to become America's most loved reality star as she has continually invited us into her home and hearts for the last 12 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She'll be starring in the upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 mashup.

Jill Zarin is one of the busiest wives in Manhattan, juggling a jam-packed social calendar, philanthropic efforts and many new and developing business endeavors. Jill's devotion to philanthropy arises from personal experience -- both her daughter Allyson and stepson have been diagnosed with arthritic diseases and she has made it her mission to raise money and awareness to managing and living with this disease. Born and raised in Woodmere, New York, Jill graduated from Simmons College School of Retail Management. She began her career as Assistant Buyer at Filene's and grew to become the National Sales Manager/Vice President of Great American Knitting Mills Jockey division. She'll be starring in the upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 mashup.

Caroline Manzo, known for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, left the show after its 5th season and began shooting for her spin-off show, Manzo'd Children. This show became popular very soon and reached around 1.7 million viewers. Besides being a reality star, Caroline is also an entrepreneur. Caroline Manzo is the owner of a real estate firm named Opus Properties and has successfully opened a children's accessories line, 4 My Mom. Besides all of this, she is also attached with 'The Carolyn Gable Expect a Miracle Foundation' which supports single mothers. Two years ago, she did a TV spot for the Superbowl with Teresa Giudice.

