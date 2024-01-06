AN AFTERNOON OF DOO WOP GOLD with The Duprees to Play Landmark Theater in June

On June 23, 2024, Gene DiNapoli will present an Afternoon of Doo Wop Gold at the Landmark Theater in Port Washington. You'll be transported back in time as The Duprees, The Clusters, and Twin Gold perform fan hits. Hosted by Dennis Dion Nardone, who has been keeping Doo Wop alive, on Radio WVOX Radio's "Remember Then Doo-wop Oldies Show," will have you up on your feet and enjoying every moment of these amazing performances.

The Duprees, the headliner, are world-renowned for their romantic interpretations of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Their music has stood the test of time for over six decades and their unmistakable sound is as captivating today as it was back then. The Fabulous Clusters' All-Star Revue is timeless musical excellence, channeling the spirit of legendary acts like The Skyliners, the Manhattans, Spinners, and Four Seasons. Also featuring, Twin Gold, the fabulous sister act from New York, who has entertained audiences for decades with their special brand of female doo-wop and oldies harmony.

The Duprees' highest-charting single, "You Belong to Me," reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962, and they have continued to produce chart-topping hits ever since. The Clusters' popular songs like "Darling, Can't You Tell," "Pardon My Heart," and "Forecast of Love" continue to resonate with music lovers to this day. Twin Gold has performed with major musical icons like the Temptations and Shirelles and entertained audiences at venues like Madison Square Garden, Meadowlands, Prudential Center, NJPAC, Florida, and Nashville. You simply cannot miss this amazing opportunity to see these legendary groups perform live and experience their incredible harmonies for yourself. Make sure to book your tickets now before they sell out!

