A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Begins Rehearsals at The Gateway

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder begins performances at The Gateway in Bellport on November 17 and will run through December 4.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most nominated show of the 2014 season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction, and Costumes; it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical), and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind...

After performing the roles on the National Tour, James Taylor Odem will play the role of the eight D'Ysquith heirs and Blake Price will portray Monty Navarro.

Gentleman's Guide also features Gail Bennet (Sibella Hallward), and Kelley Dorney (Phoebe D'Ysquith). The show also includes Terra MacLeod (Woman1/Miss Shingle/Others), Janet Dickinson (Woman 2/Lady Eugenia/Others), Cassie Austin (Woman 3/Miss Bartley/Others), Matt Rosell (Man 1/Tom Copley/Others), David Engel (Man 2/Magistrate/Others), and Jonathan Arana (Man 3/Inspector Pinkney/Others).

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. Direction and choreography by original Broadway choreographer, Peggy Hickey. Peggy Hickey is an award-winning director and choreographer, working extensively in television, film, and theatre. She is best known for her work on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Anastasia, as well as numerous productions with the Los Angeles Opera and the GoodSpeed Theatre.

Musical Direction will be by Charlie Reuter and James O. Hansen will serve as Production Stage Manager. Original designers also involved in The Gateway production: Scenic Design by Alexander Dodge; Costume Design by Linda Cho; Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Dan Moses Schreier; Projection Design by Aaron Rhyne; Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The most celebrated musical of the 2013-14 Broadway season, Gentleman's Guide received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, eventually winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

Tickets for "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" are available by calling 631-286-1133 or at TheGateway.org. Ticket prices start at $59. Student Rush tickets are also available.