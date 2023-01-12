2023 Summer Camps Announced At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full roster of 2023 summer camps. Throughout the eight weeks of July and August, 14 theater camps for children and teens age 4 to 17. Bay Street Theater is excited to welcome our youngest constituents back for another fun and enriching summer, and with camp choices from Shakespeare to musical theater, there are options for everyone. Camps will be held outdoors at a location in Sag Harbor, with final performances taking place on the Bay Street stage when available.



"Summer camps at Bay Street are the highlight of the year in the Education Department." says Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education and Community Outreach. "The opportunity to collaborate with excellent teaching artists as well as the camp participants and their amazing parents (not just from The Hamptons but from all over the world) makes Bay Street summer camps a truly unique and memorable experience every year!"

A full list of the camps can be found below:

July 10-14

My Favorite Tales!

Ages 4-7

My Life: The Musical!

Ages 9-12



July 17-21

Improv Squad!

Ages 9-12

My Life: The Musical!

Ages 7-9



July 24-28

Improv Squad!

Ages 7-9

Ready, Steady, Shoot. Act!

Ages 13-17



July 31-August 4

Sing, Sing a Song!

Ages 4-7

Leading the Show!

Ages 13-17



August 7-11

My Favorite Tales!

Ages 4-7

My Life: The Musical!

Ages 9-12



August 14-18

My Life: The Musical!

Ages 7-9

Who Do I Want to Be Today?

Ages 4-7



August 21-25

Shakespeare Mini-Mainstage

Ages 7-9 & 9-12



August 28-September 1

TBA



More information about the camps can be found HERE.