Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2023 Summer Camps Announced At Bay Street Theater

Camps will be held outdoors at a location in Sag Harbor, with final performances taking place on the Bay Street stage when available.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full roster of 2023 summer camps. Throughout the eight weeks of July and August, 14 theater camps for children and teens age 4 to 17. Bay Street Theater is excited to welcome our youngest constituents back for another fun and enriching summer, and with camp choices from Shakespeare to musical theater, there are options for everyone. Camps will be held outdoors at a location in Sag Harbor, with final performances taking place on the Bay Street stage when available.


"Summer camps at Bay Street are the highlight of the year in the Education Department." says Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education and Community Outreach. "The opportunity to collaborate with excellent teaching artists as well as the camp participants and their amazing parents (not just from The Hamptons but from all over the world) makes Bay Street summer camps a truly unique and memorable experience every year!"

A full list of the camps can be found below:

July 10-14
My Favorite Tales!
Ages 4-7
My Life: The Musical!
Ages 9-12

July 17-21
Improv Squad!
Ages 9-12
My Life: The Musical!
Ages 7-9

July 24-28
Improv Squad!
Ages 7-9
Ready, Steady, Shoot. Act!
Ages 13-17

July 31-August 4
Sing, Sing a Song!
Ages 4-7
Leading the Show!
Ages 13-17

August 7-11
My Favorite Tales!
Ages 4-7
My Life: The Musical!
Ages 9-12

August 14-18
My Life: The Musical!
Ages 7-9
Who Do I Want to Be Today?
Ages 4-7

August 21-25
Shakespeare Mini-Mainstage
Ages 7-9 & 9-12

August 28-September 1
TBA


More information about the camps can be found HERE.



Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert Photo
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert
 Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kae.
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater Photo
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Unbossed & Unbowed, a one-woman play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith about the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the United States.
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The Photo
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The John W. Engeman Theater
The John W. Engeman Theater announced the cast and creative team of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS. See the full cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Friends Of Bay Street Lists 22 Long Island Avenue For SaleFriends Of Bay Street Lists 22 Long Island Avenue For Sale
January 12, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces that Friends of Bay Street has listed for sale 22 Long Island Avenue in Sag Harbor. This was to be the site of the proposed new Bay Street Theater development.
THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This MonthTHE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This Month
January 12, 2023

The Wedding Singer The Musical Comedy, based on the 1998 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore film, will open on January 27 and run until February 26 at The Gateway in Bellport.
2023 Summer Camps Announced At Bay Street Theater
January 12, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full roster of 2023 summer camps. Throughout the eight weeks of July and August, 14 theater camps for children and teens age 4 to 17. Bay Street Theater is excited to welcome our youngest constituents back for another fun and enriching summer, and with camp choices from Shakespeare to musical theater, there are options for everyone.
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit ConcertChris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert
January 11, 2023

 Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kaye.
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street TheaterUNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater
January 5, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Unbossed & Unbowed, a one-woman play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith about the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the United States.
share