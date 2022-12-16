YP2S Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

The Historic Royal Theatre will bring GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT to the stage in 2023, sponsored by ARVEST Bank and performed by the Young Players Second Stage.

Performances are Thursday January 5 - Sunday January 15, 2023.

All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (January 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14) will begin at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees (January 8 and 15) will begin at 2:30pm

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please call 501.315.5483. Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below.

Tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215158®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FTheRoalPlayers.TicketLeap.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days.

Green Day's powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion.

The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

American Idiot is a high-concept show with strong social messages and depictions of war, drug abuse, and other mature issues.

Synopsis

Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. An energy-fueled rock opera, American Idiot, features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day's groundbreaking album to execute the story line.

Creative Team

Music by Green Day

Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong

Book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Meyer

Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tom Kitt

Directed by Justin A. Pike

Music Direction by Christian Waldron

Choreography by Reagan Hammonds

Costume Design by Justin A. Pike

Scenic Design by Justin A. Pike

Lighting Design by Justin A. Pike

Produced by Shady Ladies Productions

Original Broadway Production Produced by Tom Hulce & Ira Pittelman, Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Vivek Tiwary and Gary Kaplan , Aged in Wood and Burnt Umber, Scott M. Delman, Latitude Link, Hop Theatricals and Jeffrey Finn, Larry Welk, Bensinger Filerman and Moellenberg Taylor, Allan S. Gordon/Elan V. McAllister, Berkeley Repertory Theatre in association with Awaken Entertainment and John Pinckard and John Domo and was originally produced by Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley, CA - Tony Taccone, Artistic Director / Susan Medak, Managing Director

Cast

Johnny - Eli Butler

Tunny - Luke Ferguson

Will - Jack Clay

Heather - Izzy Hammonds

Whatshername - Kenzie Burks

Extraordinary Girl - Annslee Clay

Adult Mentors

St. Jimmy - Kelsey Marie

Favorite Son - William 'Buddy' Hobbs

Ensemble

Isabella Nguyen, Nathan Clay, Bee Golleher, Sydney Crary, Jaydis Hauser, Audrey Ramsey, Nyla Newton, Chip Johnston, Lucy Barber, Austin Armstrong, and Jackson Ray.

Band

*Zachary Glover - Lead Guitar

*Aiden Woolbright - Bass

Austin McCollough - Drums

Christian Waldron - Keyboard

*Members of Vintage