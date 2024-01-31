TheatreSquared Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

TheatreSquared has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000 to support the 2024 Arkansas New Play Festival.



In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.



"The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to TheatreSquared, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community," said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives."



"TheatreSquared is honored to receive this recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts," said T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones.



"Highlighting and uplifting new works has been vital to TheatreSquared’s mission, and our ability to produce new works through the Arkansas New Play Festival has been deeply enriching. We are thrilled to be able to continue the work of giving space for artists to create, collaborate, and hone their craft while connecting with audiences in Arkansas and beyond."



The Arkansas New Play Festival (ANPF) is the state’s only dedicated professional laboratory for the development of new plays, produced with sustaining support from the NEA for over a decade. Led by director of new play development Dexter J. Singleton, T2 seeks to champion new works by both emerging and established playwrights and counter systemic racism and bias by uplifting BIPOC playwrights and traditionally underrepresented stories, while providing a meaningful outlet for mid-American artists who might otherwise be marginalized in the field.