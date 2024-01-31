TheatreSquared Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

The NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas Photo 3 Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas
Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS Photo 4 Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS

TheatreSquared Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

TheatreSquared has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000 to support the 2024 Arkansas New Play Festival.
 

In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.
 

"The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to TheatreSquared, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community," said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives."
 

"TheatreSquared is honored to receive this recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts," said T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones.

"Highlighting and uplifting new works has been vital to TheatreSquared’s mission, and our ability to produce new works through the Arkansas New Play Festival has been deeply enriching. We are thrilled to be able to continue the work of giving space for artists to create, collaborate, and hone their craft while connecting with audiences in Arkansas and beyond."
 

The Arkansas New Play Festival (ANPF) is the state’s only dedicated professional laboratory for the development of new plays, produced with sustaining support from the NEA for over a decade. Led by director of new play development Dexter J. Singleton, T2 seeks to champion new works by both emerging and established playwrights and counter systemic racism and bias by uplifting BIPOC playwrights and traditionally underrepresented stories, while providing a meaningful outlet for mid-American artists who might otherwise be marginalized in the field.



RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Video: Get A First Look At TheatreSqaureds WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Photo
Video: Get A First Look At TheatreSqaured's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me is now on stage at TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre and will run through March 3. Get a first look at the production!

2
Review: THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A TRIBUTE TO WHITNEY HOUSTON at Reynolds Performance Hal Photo
Review: THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A TRIBUTE TO WHITNEY HOUSTON at Reynolds Performance Hall

What did our critic think of THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A TRIBUTE TO WHITNEY HOUSTON at Reynolds Performance Hall?

3
Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas Photo
Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas

Broadway and television veteran Jenny Powers will star as “The Witch” alongside The Book of Mormon's Kevin Clay as “The Baker” in The Link Theatre Company's production of Into the Woods.

4
Feature: Get to Know Arkansas SHOOTING STARS Photo
Feature: Get to Know Arkansas' SHOOTING STARS

Check out some of the wonderful student talent Arkansas offers here!

More Hot Stories For You

Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in ArkansasJenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas
SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25
Arts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasArts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to TheatreSquared This MonthWHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to TheatreSquared This Month

Videos

Get A First Look At TheatreSqaured's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Video
Get A First Look At TheatreSqaured's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns Video
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera Video
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
Aladdin in Arkansas Aladdin
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Spring Awakening in Arkansas Spring Awakening
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (3/06-3/23)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (3/01-3/03)
Beauty and the Beast in Arkansas Beauty and the Beast
Jackson County Community Theatre (5/03-5/05)
Come From Away in Arkansas Come From Away
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
Chicago in Arkansas Chicago
Reynolds Performance Hall (4/01-4/01)
26 Pebbles in Arkansas 26 Pebbles
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (5/29-6/08)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Arkansas To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
Dreamgirls in Arkansas Dreamgirls
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (12/04-12/21)
Company in Arkansas Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You