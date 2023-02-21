Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Theatre Young Players Will Present ANNIE JR. This March

Little orphan Annie will sing her heart out next month in the Young Players' production of the popular musical at the Historic Royal Theatre in Benton.

Feb. 21, 2023  

The Royal Theatre Young Players will present ANNIE JR. this March.

Little orphan Annie will sing her heart out next month in the Young Players' production of the popular musical at the Historic Royal Theatre in Benton sponsored by Everett Buick GMC and performed by Young Players.

Performances are Thursday March 9 - Sunday March 12, 2023, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances (March 9, 10, and 11) will begin at 7:00pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees (March 11 and 12) will begin at 2:00pm

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. All Tickets are assigned seating and must be chosen in Ticketleap by instructions.

For accessible seating or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501.315.5483.

Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below. Tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226276®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FTheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days. We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book by Thomas Meehan, and score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, "Annie JR." features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

"Annie, Jr.," as are all Music Theatre International's "Broadway Junior" productions, is designed for younger performers through condensed, author-approved versions of classic musicals. The music is written in keys appropriate for developing voices, and all shows can be expanded to accommodate as many performers as can fit on the stage.




