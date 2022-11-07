The Royal Players To Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL At The Historic Royal Theatre

Celebrate the season at the Historic Royal Theatre as The Royal Players present A Christmas Carol: The Musical, December 1st-4th and 8th-11th. The production is sponsored by Everett Buick GMC.

This spectacular musical adaptation breathes new life into the beloved classic by Charles Dickens with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens. You may also recognize this version as the 2004 made for TV movie starring Kelsey Grammar and Jason Alexander.

The cast includes: Drew Ellis, Beau Goldthorpe, Evalynn Russum, Lana Hallmark, Ben Wright, Debbie Wright, Doug Russum, Ashley McInturff, Gus Howell, Emma Hicks, Chance Tilley, Chris Owen, Spencer Forga, Tony Clay, Amanda Kennedy, Nate Palmer, Travis Loftis, Faith Wilson, Rylee Woodard, K'Torri Greenwood, Chase Greenwood, Larry Lapaglia, Jamie Partain, Gabriel Russum, Bethany Davis, Sadie Beard, Caroline Binz, Lainey Martin, Sarah Nuss, Libby Rawn, Lana Russum, Reese von Storch, Maddie Welch, Natalie Curry, Frankie Goldman, Summer Rose, Katrina Taylor, MaKaylei Taylor, and Charles Wright.

The show is under the direction of Tom Crone with music direction by Jessica Tilley and choreography by Gabby Stewart.

The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market Street in Historic Downtown Benton. Ticket prices are: $18 general admission; $15 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $8 for 12th grade and younger. For online ticket sales, go to theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. For more information, email theroyalplayers@gmail.com or call 501-315-5483.

If you need assistance with special seating please email us at trtboxoffice@gmail.com. Please note our seating is assigned and best reserved using a desktop computer. You must use the 'choose your seat' option to pick your seats, otherwise we cannot guarantee seats together. If you are using a mobile device please use 'desktop mode'.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.mtishows.com.