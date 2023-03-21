The Royal Players Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This April

The Royal Players presents the record-setting Broadway hit, Hello, Dolly! Based on the Thornton Wilder play, The Matchmaker, Hello, Dolly! went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors MICHAEL STEWART and Jerry Herman.

Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish, featuring such memorable songs as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "It Takes a Woman," and-of course-the title number. Hello, Dolly! is sponsored by WW and Anne Jones Charitable Trust.

Hello, Dolly! recounts the tale of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a refined matchmaker who has been hired to arrange yet another marriage in 1890s New York. But this time, she's in business for herself. Employing a host of other talents-like corset re-boning, ear piercing, and dance instructing-Dolly attempts to win over her unsuspecting husband-to-be. This is an irresistible story about the joy of living, glittering with happy songs, shining with loving scenes, alive with the personality of one of the most fabulous characters on the musical stage-Dolly Gallagher Levi.

Performances are April 20-23 and April 27-30, 2023. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances (April 20, 21, 22. 27, 28 & 29) will begin at 7:00pm. Sunday matinees (April 23 and 30) will begin at 2:00pm

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501.315.5483. Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below.

Tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232111®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FTheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days.