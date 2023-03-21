Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Players Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This April

This musical classic features such memorable songs as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "It Takes a Woman," and—of course—the title number.

Mar. 21, 2023  

The Royal Players presents the record-setting Broadway hit, Hello, Dolly! Based on the Thornton Wilder play, The Matchmaker, Hello, Dolly! went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors MICHAEL STEWART and Jerry Herman.

Hello, Dolly! is sponsored by WW and Anne Jones Charitable Trust.

Hello, Dolly! recounts the tale of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a refined matchmaker who has been hired to arrange yet another marriage in 1890s New York. But this time, she's in business for herself. Employing a host of other talents-like corset re-boning, ear piercing, and dance instructing-Dolly attempts to win over her unsuspecting husband-to-be. This is an irresistible story about the joy of living, glittering with happy songs, shining with loving scenes, alive with the personality of one of the most fabulous characters on the musical stage-Dolly Gallagher Levi.

Performances are April 20-23 and April 27-30, 2023. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances (April 20, 21, 22. 27, 28 & 29) will begin at 7:00pm. Sunday matinees (April 23 and 30) will begin at 2:00pm

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501.315.5483. Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below.

Tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232111®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FTheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days.




What did our critic think of THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater? Nestled in the Argenta District is, quite possibly, the best little comedy club ever. Exaggeration? I don't think so. The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock, is now my newest favorite place to go. Yes, I've only gone once (and shame on all my friends who didn't tell me about this gem), and I will return. For my inaugural visit Saturday, March 18, I saw the hilarious ONE-EYED STRANGER with The Main Thing Comedy Trio, starring Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler. I did not stop laughing from the time they hit the stage until time to take their bows, and I am 'serious as a little baby owl!' Don't miss this show!
The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at the University of Central Arkansas is offering a four-week summer theatre camp for grades 2-12.
Just in time for the St. Patrick's Day celebration, Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St, in Conway, brought in the fabulous CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Tuesday, March 14, for a one-night only performance. They brought grace, culture, and fantastic music to our town, and I was thrilled when I found out that I was able to see the show. Then, before the show, the 'Luck of the Irish' was with me when I was blessed to interview two of the Angels of the troupe - Louise Barry, Writer and Director of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND and Celtic Angel Olivia Bradley.
What did our critic think of SANCTUARY CITY at TheatreSquared?

March 20, 2023

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at the University of Central Arkansas is offering a four-week summer theatre camp for grades 2-12.
March 14, 2023

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is back for its first full season since 2019. Last year, the company produced a single show, 'Much Ado About Nothing' and had to cancel its 2020 and 2021 season due to COVID.
March 14, 2023

During a live sneak peek event this evening Walton Arts Center announced the 2023-24 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six must-see shows.  Learn more about the full lineup here!
March 14, 2023

TheatreSquared (T2) Artistic Director Robert Ford and Executive Director/Producer Martin Miller have announced the 2023-2024 TheatreSquared Season. Season packages are on sale today.
March 10, 2023

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced that tickets on sale to its production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” The production will run for four weeks at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.
