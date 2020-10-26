The Forum Theatre Presents HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Walk through the Forum like you've never seen it!

The Forum Theatre will present House of Villains from Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00pm to Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:00pm.

Admission is $10.00 per person.

This is the Foundation of Art's take on a (not) haunted house. Walk through the Forum like you've never seen it, maybe even dance with zombies, and discover evil characters along the way at this family-friendly Halloween event!

Purchase tickets at www.foajonesboro.org, call 870-935-2726 or visit the Forum Box Office.

