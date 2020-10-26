Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Forum Theatre Presents HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Article Pixel

Walk through the Forum like you've never seen it!

Oct. 26, 2020  

The Forum Theatre will present House of Villains from Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00pm to Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:00pm.

Admission is $10.00 per person.

This is the Foundation of Art's take on a (not) haunted house. Walk through the Forum like you've never seen it, maybe even dance with zombies, and discover evil characters along the way at this family-friendly Halloween event!

Purchase tickets at www.foajonesboro.org, call 870-935-2726 or visit the Forum Box Office.


Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: First Look at THE MUSIC MAN at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
  • VIDEO: Guthrie Theater Artistic Director Joseph Haj on THE BACCHAE
  • VIDEO: Yellow Tree Theatre Presents SKELETON CREW
  • VIDEO: The Guthrie Theater Celebrates The Holidays With A CHRISTMAS CAROL