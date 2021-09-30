The Arkansas Repertory Theatre's THE FANTASTICKS Announces Venue Change

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will conclude its 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series with The Fantasticks in Concert. Due to forecasted weather between Thursday and Sunday, the event scheduled for 5 P.M. at Murray Park will now be performed at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre at 2 P.M. and again at 6 P.M. This concert staging of the classic musical will be performed live at The Rep on Sunday, October 3, 2021. To ensure the public can enjoy The Fantasticks in Concert, The Rep will be offering two performances in the theatre at 2 P.M. and 6 P.M.

As a part of the ongoing "Rep Outdoor" partnership between The Rep and the City of Little Rock, and Little Rock Parks & Recreation, the concert will be free to the public.

The Fantasticks in Concert

A free-to-the-public concert staging of the classic musical

Book and lyrics by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2 P.M. and 6 P.M.

At the Arkansas Repertory Theatre

This concert is free to the public. However, it is highly recommended that all attendees register in advance online at www.therep.org to receive any last-minute updates. Seating will be general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis. The lobby will open one hour prior to the start of each concert and seating will begin one half-hour prior to the start of each concert. Patrons who registered for the outdoor concert will have priority access to attend either of the two indoor performances, and an onsite wait list will be established to admit any others based on seating capacity. Should the 2 P.M. performance reach capacity, those who were not able to be seated will have further priority to attend the 6 P.M. performance.

Given the need to move the Sunday, October 3 performances of The Fantasticks in Concert indoors, The Rep has made updates to its COVID-19 safety protocols. A negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the event will be required of all patrons, ages 12 and older. In lieu of a negative test, patrons may volunteer their proof of vaccination, with the final vaccine dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. Once inside, masks must be worn at all times, except while actively eating or drinking. Children under 12 years old will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building.



The Fantasticks in Concert will feature a cast of local and out-of-state talent, including Benjamin H. Moore as "El Gallo," Felicia Dinwiddie as "Hucklebee," Hannah Gothard as "Luisa," Vincent Insalaco as "Mortimer," Vivian Norman as "Bellomy," and William Romain as "Matt." Michael Rice will direct the music, Anna Lien will play the harp, Brian Wolverton will play the bass, and Pat Lindsey will play percussion. The concert will be directed by Arkansas Rep's Executive Artistic Director Will Trice.



"Try to Remember" a time when this charming show wasn't enchanting audiences around the world. The 1960 musical is a funny and romantic musical telling of a fable about a boy, a girl, and their two parents who try to keep them apart. The musical's off-Broadway production ran for 42 years with over 17,000 performances. This makes The Fantasticks the world's longest-running musical.



Preceding The Fantasticks in Concert, the 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series included two unique, immersive outdoor theatrical experiences. Marie & Rosetta was a play with music celebrating the life and music of Arkansas' own Sister Rosetta Tharpe, presented on the grounds of War Memorial Park. Primating was the world premiere of a "wild" romantic comedy, presented inside the Little Rock Zoo. The Fantasticks in Concert will conclude the 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series and marks the theatre's return to live theatre following 15 months of no in-person activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THE 2021/22 PRODUCTIONS ON SALE SOON:

A Charlie Brown Christmas | December 3 - December 23

Designing Women | January 18 - February 6

School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play | March 1 - 20

Into The Woods | April 19 - May 8