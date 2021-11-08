The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Pay What You Can Night for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced Pay What You Can Night on December 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. for A Charlie Brown Christmas. Patrons are invited to the first preview by paying any amount they wish for tickets. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. There are at least 100 tickets available for purchase, tickets are limited to two per person, and are first come, first served.

SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE FOR A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Tickets: $20 and $30 at www.TheRep.org or (501) 378-0405

December 3-23, 2021

Single tickets are now on sale for A Charlie Brown Christmas. The whole Peanuts gang comes to life in this stage adaptation of the classic TV special, featuring a fantastic, jazz-infused score.

December 3-19, 2021

Fridays 7 p.m.

Saturdays 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sundays 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.



December 21-23, 2021

3 p.m. & 5 p.m.



General Admission Tickets

$30 Adults/$20 Children

Surrounding each performance, The Rep's lobbies will be brimming with holiday fun!

Between matinee performances, the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub will be offering hands-on "make and take" crafts for all ages. Guests will be able to shop for unique gifts from local artisans. And a certain North Pole resident will be stationed at his "post office"- accepting and certifying letters, and posing for pics!

Before and after evening performances, the party is on! Come early and stay late for live music (we dare you not to sing along) and more unique shopping. The bar will be open, featuring $1 drinks for any guests wearing "ugly Christmas sweaters"!