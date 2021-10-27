Tempe Center For The Arts Presents Indigenous Arts Arizona Festival November 20

Tempe Center for the Arts announces a 1-day free Festival, celebrating the Indigenous Arts and people of Arizona on November 20 from 10:30 am - 6 pm.

Curated by Tempe Center for the Arts, first-ever Indigenous Cultural Advisor, Violet Duncan, the Festival will include traditional Native dance, storytelling, music and arts from several of the Sonoran region's Indigenous nations.

"I am so excited to be joining the team at TCA where we are collaborating to promote meaningful engagement with Indigenous artists and communities." says Duncan. "The work I do will facilitate and promote a better understanding and more authentic representation of the Original Peoples of Arizona. I am working with Native artists and the local community to create space for a permanent program of Indigenous performance and practice at TCA."

Highlights of the Indigenous Arts Arizona Festival include traditional basket dances from the Tohono O'odham Nation, bear, wolf and bird mask-making for families, and a collection of traditional and contemporary dance from across Native America, trickster stories told with the use of larger-than-life masks including a phenomenal solo Hoop Dance by 2021 World Champion Hoop Dancer Tony Duncan.

For more information about the Indigenous Arts Arizona Festival and Violet Duncan, visit tempecenterforthearts.com.