THE WIZARD OF OZ Begins Next Month At The Royal Theatre

The Royal Players will take a journey down the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, The Wizard of Oz. In this timeless tale, Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. The Royal players will present this family friendly musical February 20-March 1, 2020 at 111 S. Market Street, Benton, AR, 72015.

Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy, a Kansas farm girl, as she rides a twister into the merry and troubled land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us - there's no place like home. The Royal Players present the faithful adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company features all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film, brought to life onstage. The Wizard of Oz is directed by Matthew Burns, with musical direction by Heidi McCartney, and choreography by Ashley Winkler.

There are two casts for this production and feature as follows: Emerald City Cast includes Izzy Hammonds (Dorothy) Drew Ellis (Scarecrow/Hunk), Ryan Mitchem (Tinman/Hickory), Danny Troillett (Lion/Zeke) and Cheryl Troillett (Wicked Witch of the West)

The Yellow Brick Road cast includes Bella Crowe (Dorothy), Reagan McCartney (Scarecrow/Hunk), Hayden Griffis (Tinman/Hickory), Seth Nuss (Lion/Zeke) and Mary Grace (Wells Wicked Witch of the West.)

Featured in both casts are Jim Troillet as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz, Marc Bremer as Uncle Henry/Emerald Guard and Daphne Shoppach as Aunt Em/Glinda. The ensemble will also perform with boths casts as munchkins, flying monkeys, poppies, and other various roles and include Cadence Earles, Allie Grace Ferguson, Nate Palmer, Harrison Queller, Beau Goldthorpe, Kensly Laster, Frankie Goldman, Seth Henley, Gio Hiblong, Katrina Taylor, Sarah Nuss, Aimslee Minner, Addison Lumpkins, Emory Statton, Kaleigh Statton, Taylor Ann Pitts, Mark Kennedy, Maggie Kennedy, Alex Powell, Amanda Kennedy, Jenna Thaxton, Luke Ferguson and Jamie Partain.

The Wizard of Oz will run February 20-March 1, 2020, Thursdays, Friday, Saturdays, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The historic Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market Street, Benton, AR 72015. Admission Price $15 General Admission, $12 Seniors, Military and College Students and $6 Children 12th grade and below. The Emerald City cast will perform February 20, 28, 29 at 7 p.m. and February 22, 23 and March 1 at 2p.m. The Yellow Brick Road cast will perform February 21, 22, and 27 at 7p.m. and February 29 at 2 p.m. For more information visit www.theroyaltheatre.org or call 501-315-5483 and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You