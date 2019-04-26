THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Extends at TheatreSquared

Elvis has left the building-or has she?

TheatreSquared closes its final season in its founding venue with an explosion of glitter as New York TimesCritics' Pick The Legend of Georgia McBride takes the stage. This effervescent, music and dance-filled comedy fresh from a hit off-Broadway run brings TheatreSquared veteran Bruce Warren-onstage star of comedic favorites from The Hound of the Baskervilles to Around the World in 80 Days-back to Northwest Arkansas for his T2 directing debut. In response to high demand, the theatre is now announcing an extended run from May 1- June 2 to increase capacity. Tickets are on sale from $17-$48 at (479) 443-5600 or theatre2.org.

"This play has a joyous spirit, keen wit, and a big heart," said artistic director Bob Ford. "It's the perfect story to help us say a proper goodbye to our first home-full of generosity, hope, and exploding confetti cannons."

"We're celebrating a remarkable opening run in our founding venue with a show that will bring down the house. We're inviting everyone who's been a part of our first decade-plus in that space to join us for the party," said T2 Executive Director Martin Miller. "Even before the show officially opens, interest has been phenomenally high, and we're delighted to extend the run." Performances will now continue beyond the initially scheduled closing date of May 26 through Sunday, June 2.

Set in Panama City Beach in Florida's panhandle, The Legend of Georgia McBride's Casey is young, broke, nine months from fatherhood, and impersonating Elvis at a run-down bar. But when the bar owner hires a drag show to attract more customers, Casey is out of a job-or is he? Filled with snappy zingers, music, humor-and plenty of sequins-this acclaimed new comedy confirms that the path to prosperity and fulfillment may sometimes take an unexpected star turn.

TheatreSquared's production is made possible in part with support from show sponsors Fred and Barbara Frye, Leigh Hopkins, and John and Kitten Weiss.

Matthew Lopez is also the author of the current London sensation, The Inheritance, starring Vanessa Redgrave and John Benjamin Hickey-and winner of four Olivier Awards including Best New Play. His first major play, The Whipping Man, is one of the most widely produced new American plays of the last decade, garnering Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards. His play, The Legend of Georgia McBride, enjoyed an extended run off-Broadway in New York and has since gone on to have more than 40 productions nationwide.



Director Bruce Warren is one of TheatreSquared's most prolific comic performers. He has appeared on stage in fan favorites including Around the World in 80 Days, The Quest for Don Quixote, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Ding-Dong, and last season's The Hound of the Baskervilles. The Legend of Georgia McBride marks his directorial debut at T2.

TheatreSquared welcomes costume designer Bryce Huey Turgeon for this production. His work in fashion and burlesque design for Haus of D'Lee has led him to create the looks of some of the country's best-known drag performers, including Drag Race winners Sasha Velour and Aquaria. Other members of the creative team for The Legend of Georgia McBride include Stephanie Card, choreographer (The Hound of The Baskervilles); David Arsenault, scenic designer (Great Expectations); Jorge Arroya, lighting designer (The Champion); Sinan Zafar, sound designer (The Wolves,The Champion), and Jason Burrow, music supervisor (Once, Fun Home, etc.).

The cast of The Legend of Georgia McBride includes Max Falls as Elvis impersonator, Casey, and Margaret Ivey as his wife Jo. T2 veteran Bill Rogers (It's a Wonderful Life, Superior Donuts, etc.) returns to the stage as crusty bar-owner Eddie, and James Beaman and Brandon Curry sashay in to change Casey's life as Miss Tracy Mills and Rexy/Jason, respectively.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You