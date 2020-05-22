Small Movie Theaters in Arkansas Begin to Re-Open

Kait8 has reported that a small movie theater in Wynne, Arkansas has re-opened for the first time after shutting down due to the health crisis.

The Wynne Twin Cinema is one of just a few small theaters in the area that are opening.

The two-screen theater opened for public viewings on Monday, showing movies like "The Wizard of Oz" or "The Goonies." Newer releases are not yet available.

The theater is following guidelines, including limiting patrons to under 50, wearing masks, social distancing, and taking the temperature of all patrons upon arrival.

"Since we're small town, we decided we'd give it a shot with classics and just kind of give our community something to do, so we're just following all the guidelines, and since we're family-owned and operated, we were able to follow the guidelines, I feel like closer than a lot of places," said owner and operator Jill McDaniel.

McDaniel said after this first week, they have decided to only do public viewings on the weekends, due to the slower ticket sales.

The theater is still offering private showings on weekdays and selling some concessions to help with revenue.

Read more on Kait8.

