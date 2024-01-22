SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25

The Royal Players bring She Loves Me, presented by W.W. and Anne Jones Trust to the historic Royal Theatre. An intimate and touching show, featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964.

The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, while the 2016 Broadway Revival snagged the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design (beating Hamilton!). Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film “You've Got Mail” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Evening performances will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at 7:00pm, and Sunday matinees February 18 and 25 at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Royal Theatre is located at 111 South Market St., Benton, AR 72015. Ticket prices are $18 General Admission, $15 Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the military and College students with valid i.d.12th Grade and below $8. For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com.

Creative Team:

Directed by David Weatherly

Music Direction by Candice Aipperspach

Choreography by Kenzie Taylor and Kaylei Taylor

Scenic Design by David Weatherly

Set Builder: Tony Clay

Lighting Design by Matthew Burns

Produced by Susan Goldman and Carissa A. Lumpkins

Cast:

Amalia Balash – Gabrielle Neasfey

Georg Nowack – Matthew Burns

Arpad Laszlo – Braden Lisowe

Ilona Ritter – Katie Choate

Ladislav Sipos - Ben Wright

Mr. Maraczek – Byron Taylor

Steven Kodaly - Greg Campbell

Ensemble - DC Miles, Bryce Wroten, Katrina Taylor, Jessica Miller, Kaylei Taylor, Ria Colvert. Beau Goldthorpe, Addison Lumpkins, Nate Palmer, Grayson Gardner

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!

She Loves Me showcases a small but strong ensemble cast playing a range of memorable characters of all ages - and each with their moment to shine. As the New York Times wrote, "This musical is remarkably generous to all its performers: a half-dozen supporting characters are given show stoppers, too." An ideal Valentine's Day show, this heart-warming story will be adored by your entire audience.

For questions or more information please email theroyalplayers@gmail.com.

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. You will need to be on the desktop version of ticketleap to be able to select "choose your own seats" otherwise your seats will be randomly assigned and may not be grouped together. We are unable to transfer tickets to an alternate seat or to a different date once you have purchased, we are only able to offer you a refund.