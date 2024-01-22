SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25

She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25

SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25

The Royal Players bring She Loves Me, presented by W.W. and Anne Jones Trust to the historic Royal Theatre. An intimate and touching show, featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964.

The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, while the 2016 Broadway Revival snagged the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design (beating Hamilton!). Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film “You've Got Mail” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks

Evening performances will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at 7:00pm, and Sunday matinees February 18 and 25 at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Royal Theatre is located at 111 South Market St., Benton, AR 72015. Ticket prices are $18 General Admission, $15 Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the military and College students with valid i.d.12th Grade and below $8. For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com.

Creative Team:

Directed by David Weatherly

Music Direction by Candice Aipperspach

Choreography by Kenzie Taylor and Kaylei Taylor

Scenic Design by David Weatherly

Set Builder:  Tony Clay

Lighting Design by Matthew Burns

Produced by Susan Goldman and Carissa A. Lumpkins

Cast:

Amalia Balash – Gabrielle Neasfey

Georg Nowack – Matthew Burns

Arpad Laszlo – Braden Lisowe

Ilona Ritter – Katie Choate

Ladislav Sipos  - Ben Wright

Mr. Maraczek – Byron Taylor

Steven Kodaly - Greg Campbell

Ensemble - DC Miles, Bryce Wroten,  Katrina Taylor, Jessica Miller, Kaylei  Taylor,  Ria Colvert. Beau Goldthorpe, Addison Lumpkins, Nate Palmer, Grayson Gardner

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!

She Loves Me showcases a small but strong ensemble cast playing a range of memorable characters of all ages - and each with their moment to shine. As the New York Times wrote, "This musical is remarkably generous to all its performers: a half-dozen supporting characters are given show stoppers, too." An ideal Valentine's Day show, this heart-warming story will be adored by your entire audience.

For questions or more information please email theroyalplayers@gmail.com

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. You will need to be on the desktop version of ticketleap to be able to select "choose your own seats" otherwise your seats will be randomly assigned and may not be grouped together. We are unable to transfer tickets to an alternate seat or to a different date once you have purchased, we are only able to offer you a refund.  




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: BEATLEMANIA AGAIN at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack Photo
Review: BEATLEMANIA AGAIN at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack

What did our critic think of BEATLEMANIA AGAIN at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack?

2
Review: EVERYBODY LOVES OPAL at Murrys Dinner Playhouse Photo
Review: EVERYBODY LOVES OPAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

This cast is professional grade. As an ensemble, they are tight and respond well with each other. I loved watching them all interact and go through the scenes. They kept the dialogue flowing and comical.

3
Arts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Photo
Arts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

The ARTx3 Campus is preparing to raise the curtain on the stage adaption of the beloved classic book 'The Secret Garden' for its first production of 2024.

4
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to TheatreSquared This Month Photo
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to TheatreSquared This Month

Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me will open in TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre on January 24 and will run through March 3.

More Hot Stories For You

SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25SHE LOVES ME Comes to the Historic Royal Theatre, February 15-25
Arts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasArts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to TheatreSquared This MonthWHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to TheatreSquared This Month
Young Players Second Stage to Present FOOTLOOSE at The Royal TheatreYoung Players Second Stage to Present FOOTLOOSE at The Royal Theatre

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
The Mountaintop in Arkansas The Mountaintop
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (2/07-2/17)
Come From Away in Arkansas Come From Away
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
Aladdin in Arkansas Aladdin
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (3/01-3/03)
Dreamgirls in Arkansas Dreamgirls
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (12/04-12/21)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (4/26-4/28)
Romeo & Juliet in Arkansas Romeo & Juliet
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (4/10-4/20)
Company in Arkansas Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
Hairspray in Arkansas Hairspray
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (5/03-5/05)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Arkansas To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You