Royal Players Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical

Based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868–69 semi-autobiographical novel, it focuses on the four March sisters.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

The Royal Players presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickerson and music by Jason Howland.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868–69 semi-autobiographical novel, it focuses on the four March sisters traditional Meg, wild, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth, and romantic Amy, and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, MA, while their father is away serving as a Union Army Chaplain during the Civil War. Little Women is sponsored by Stilwell Insurance & Financial Services and Roberson & Associates Insurance. 

 

Performances are August 3rd-6th and August 10th -13th Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances (August 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12) will begin at 7:00pm; Sunday matinees (August 6 and 13) will begin at 2:00pm

 

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase.  You will need to be on the desktop version of ticketleap to be able to select "choose your own seats" otherwise your seats will be randomly assigned and may not be grouped together.  We are unable to transfer tickets to an alternate seat or to a different date once you have purchased, we are only able to offer you a refund.  For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501-315-5483.  Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8

 

This timeless classic is based on the famous Louisa May Alcott children's book.  Little Women is a "coming of age" drama tracing the lives of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.  During the American Civil War, the girls' father is away serving as a minister to the troops. The family, headed by beloved mother, Marmee, must struggle to make ends meet, with the help of their kind and wealthy neighbor, Mr. Laurence, and his grandson Laurie. The household also includes the servant, Hannah, who has become more family than help. Cantankerous Aunt March surprises the girls; and, of course, they have romantic interests: John Brooke and Professor Bhaer.

 

Creative Team

Directed and Choreographed by Matthew Burns

Music Direction by Maggie Garrett

Costume Design by Hannah Blacklaw and Stephanie Connell

Scenic and Lighting Design by Matthew Burns

Stage Managed by Michelle Anderson

Produced by Susie Goldman and Matthew Burns

 

Cast 

Jo March – Hannah Blacklaw

Laurie Laurence - Brazos Brooks

Meg March – Kinsey Potts

Amy March - Madison Cavanaugh

Mr. Brooke - Adam Wheat

Beth March – AnnaMarie Cobb

Marmee March – Candice Aipperspach

Aunt March – Ashley Merrill

Professor Bhaer:   J. Kirt Thomas

Mr. Brooke – Adam Wheat

Mr. Laurence/Ensemble – Greg Blacklaw 

Ensemble – Rylee Woodard, Alexandra Powell, Grace Wells, Quinton Cavanagh and Ben Wright



