Royal Haunted House Returns to the Royal Players in October

The Royal Haunted House opens October 13 and runs three weekends, closing Halloween night.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Tony-Winning Musical THE BAND'S VISIT To Have Regional Premiere at TheatreSquared Photo 2 Tony-Winning Musical THE BAND'S VISIT To Have Regional Premiere at TheatreSquared
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Royal Haunted House Returns to the Royal Players in October

Royal Haunted House Returns to the Royal Players in October

The Royal Theatre has announced their fourth annual haunted house coming back this October! The Royal Haunted House is located at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR and is sponsored by ARVEST Bank.

People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears. They loved it so much that they begged for more! Our design team has been throwing around ideas since last year's haunted house and now the time has come to put them into action. From handmade animatronics, machines, to amazing props and characters, we can't believe what they have come up with this time! You will not be disappointed! 

The Royal Haunted House opens October 13 and runs three weekends, closing Halloween night. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online starting September 29th at Click Here. Walk-ups are always welcome. Operation dates are October 13-14, 19-21 and 27- 28 & 31 from 7pm to 9pm. 

For more information about a sensory private tour or scheduling a special time for your organization, please email the Royal Players Box Office at trtboxoffice@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER 2023 

Royal Haunted House reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone. You will experience intense audio, lighting, extremely low visibility, strobe lights, haze, special effects, narrow areas, sudden actions, and an overall physically demanding environment. 

Closed Circuit cameras are used throughout this attraction. 

We DO NOT have a wheelchair accessible route through the haunted attraction. 

DO NOT ENTER the attraction if you are intoxicated, wearing any form of cast, medical brace, or using crutches. You will not be admitted if any of these conditions are noticed by our staff. 

DO NOT ENTER IF YOU SUFFER FROM ASTHMA, HEART CONDITIONS, SEIZURES, OR ANY TYPE OF MENTAL, PHYSICAL, RESPIRATORY, AND/OR MEDICAL PROBLEMS, OR ARE PREGNANT, OR CLAUSTROPHOBIC. 

ATTRACTION REQUIRES GUESTS TO WALK AND CLIMB STAIRS. THIS ATTRACTION USES STROBE LIGHTS, FLASHING LIGHTS, AND FOG. 

DO NOT smoke, run, eat, or drink inside the attraction. 

Additionally, there is no touching of the actors or props inside the attraction. You will not be admitted and/or asked to leave or escorted off the property if any of the rules are not followed.

THERE ARE NO REFUNDS! 




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Tony-Winning Musical THE BANDS VISIT To Have Regional Premiere at TheatreSquared Photo
Tony-Winning Musical THE BAND'S VISIT To Have Regional Premiere at TheatreSquared

The Band's Visit, the musical sensation that swept the Tony Awards after its Broadway debut, will have its regional premier October 11 at TheatreSquared.

2
Review: ROALD DAHLS MATILDA at Wildwood Park For The Arts Photo
Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA at Wildwood Park For The Arts

What did our critic think of ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA at Wildwood Park For The Arts? First introduced in an illustrated book by Roald Dahl and then brought to the stage and the big screen, Matilda is a special girl who loves reading and can move things with her mind! Now she’s brought to central Arkansas in a fun-filled, heartwarming musical at Wildwood Park for the Arts.

3
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Rialto Community Theatre Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Rialto Community Theatre

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Rialto Community Theatre?

4
Interview: Marilyn Klaus of BALLETS WITH A TWIST: COCKTAIL HOUR at PTC-CHARTS Photo
Interview: Marilyn Klaus of BALLETS WITH A TWIST: COCKTAIL HOUR at PTC-CHARTS

Broadway World was thrilled to be able to chat with New York based company BALLET WITH A TWIST Artistic Director and Choreographer Marilyn Klaus about their show and visit to North Little Rock 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (1/02-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (12/12-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arsenic and Old Lace
Fort Smith Little Theatre (9/21-9/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (3/26-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You