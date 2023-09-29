Royal Haunted House Returns to the Royal Players in October

The Royal Theatre has announced their fourth annual haunted house coming back this October! The Royal Haunted House is located at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR and is sponsored by ARVEST Bank.

People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears. They loved it so much that they begged for more! Our design team has been throwing around ideas since last year's haunted house and now the time has come to put them into action. From handmade animatronics, machines, to amazing props and characters, we can't believe what they have come up with this time! You will not be disappointed!

The Royal Haunted House opens October 13 and runs three weekends, closing Halloween night. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online starting September 29th at Click Here. Walk-ups are always welcome. Operation dates are October 13-14, 19-21 and 27- 28 & 31 from 7pm to 9pm.

For more information about a sensory private tour or scheduling a special time for your organization, please email the Royal Players Box Office at trtboxoffice@gmail.com.

DISCLAIMER 2023

Royal Haunted House reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone. You will experience intense audio, lighting, extremely low visibility, strobe lights, haze, special effects, narrow areas, sudden actions, and an overall physically demanding environment.

Closed Circuit cameras are used throughout this attraction.

We DO NOT have a wheelchair accessible route through the haunted attraction.

DO NOT ENTER the attraction if you are intoxicated, wearing any form of cast, medical brace, or using crutches. You will not be admitted if any of these conditions are noticed by our staff.

DO NOT ENTER IF YOU SUFFER FROM ASTHMA, HEART CONDITIONS, SEIZURES, OR ANY TYPE OF MENTAL, PHYSICAL, RESPIRATORY, AND/OR MEDICAL PROBLEMS, OR ARE PREGNANT, OR CLAUSTROPHOBIC.

ATTRACTION REQUIRES GUESTS TO WALK AND CLIMB STAIRS. THIS ATTRACTION USES STROBE LIGHTS, FLASHING LIGHTS, AND FOG.

DO NOT smoke, run, eat, or drink inside the attraction.

Additionally, there is no touching of the actors or props inside the attraction. You will not be admitted and/or asked to leave or escorted off the property if any of the rules are not followed.

THERE ARE NO REFUNDS!