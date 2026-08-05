Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

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There are some musicals that completely consume me every time I see them, and Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is at the very top of that list. No matter how many times I venture down Fleet Street, I find myself discovering something new, laughing at the wicked humor, and marveling at Sondheim's brilliant score. So when The Pocket Community Theatre announced it was taking on this legendary musical, I knew I had to be there. Under the direction of James Kendall, with Emily Cooper as Music Director and choreography by Marta Eliza Miller and Stephanie Shaw, this thrilling production opens Friday, August 7, and runs through August 16. Once again, The Pocket proves it isn't afraid to dream big, embracing one of Broadway's most challenging and rewarding masterpieces with the confidence and talent that audiences have come to expect from this incredible theatre company.

Dan Breshears, Tami Kendall

Photo Credit: Cory Breshears

Benjamin Barker returns to London after years of wrongful exile, assuming the name Sweeney Todd and opening a barber shop above Mrs. Lovett's struggling pie shop. Consumed by a desire for revenge against the corrupt Judge Turpin, the man who destroyed his family, Sweeney embarks on a dark and deadly path. As Mrs. Lovett eagerly turns tragedy into opportunity, their shocking partnership becomes one of the most infamous collaborations in musical theatre history. Beneath the bloodshed and wicked humor lies a heartbreaking story about love, loss, justice, and the devastating cost of vengeance.

Leading the company is Dan Breshears as the infamous Sweeney Todd. Breshears commands the stage with quiet intensity, portraying a man whose soul has been completely consumed by vengeance. His rich vocals handle Sondheim's demanding score with confidence while allowing audiences to glimpse the broken husband and father buried beneath the murderous barber. His performance is both intimidating and deeply human.

Dan Breshears, Tami Kendall

Opposite him is Tami Kendall as Mrs. Lovett, and I have to say, she is officially my favorite Mrs. Lovett that I've seen. Since this is my fourth review of Sweeney Todd, I've had the privilege of seeing several talented actresses tackle this iconic role, but Kendall's performance stands above the rest for me. She perfectly captures Mrs. Lovett's deliciously twisted humor, quirky optimism, and entrepreneurial spirit without ever turning the character into a caricature. Her comic timing is impeccable, her vocals are outstanding, and she delivers Sondheim's rapid-fire lyrics with remarkable clarity. Best of all is the chemistry she shares with Breshears. Watching the pair navigate their increasingly disturbing partnership is equal parts hilarious, horrifying, and endlessly entertaining.

Isabell Reynolds as Johanna

Providing the show's romantic heart are Adrian Santiago as Anthony Hope and Isabella Reynolds as Johanna. Their youthful sincerity offers a beautiful contrast to the darkness surrounding them. Santiago, a student at Lakeside High School, brings warmth and genuine charm to Anthony, making him an easy character to root for. Opposite him, Lake Hamilton High School senior Isabella Reynolds is simply stunning as Johanna. I was thoroughly impressed with her vocal ability. Her soaring soprano is beautifully suited to Sondheim's demanding score, and she delivers Johanna's music with both technical precision and sincere emotion.

I want to pause for a second to commend The Pocket Community Theatre for entrusting two high school students with such significant leading roles in one of musical theatre's most challenging productions. That kind of confidence speaks volumes about both the talent of these young performers and the theatre's commitment to investing in the next generation of artists. Based on these performances, both Santiago and Reynolds have incredibly bright futures ahead of them.

Trae Warner, David Fleming, Adrian Santiago

David Fleming is wonderfully unsettling as the corrupt Judge Turpin, but what surprised me most was just how slimy he made the character. Fleming doesn't simply portray Turpin as a stern authority figure; he fully embraces the judge's disturbing obsession and moral corruption, making every appearance deeply uncomfortable in exactly the way it should be. Trae Warner is equally memorable as the officious Beadle Bamford, bringing confidence and authority to the role while helping establish the oppressive world in which the story unfolds.

Amy Hronek as Beggar Woman

One of the production's most emotionally affecting performances comes from Amy Hronek as the Beggar Woman. Though often ignored by the other characters, Hronek ensures the audience never overlooks her. Her haunting presence quietly foreshadows the devastating revelations awaiting later in the story, making each appearance increasingly significant. I also have to applaud the creative team responsible for her hair, makeup, and costume. Her overall look is one of the most visually captivating in the production, perfectly reflecting the character's tragic, unsettling presence and leaving a lasting impression every time she steps on stage.

Lake Hamilton High School student Eian Sams gives a heartfelt performance as Tobias Ragg, serving as the emotional conscience of the production. His innocence reminds audiences of what is truly at stake as revenge consumes everyone around him. Sams brings vulnerability to the role, making Tobias' journey all the more poignant and emotionally impactful.

Jennifer Johnson as Adolfo Pirelli and cast

Jennifer Johnson fully embraces the flamboyant personality of Adolfo Pirelli, creating a colorful and memorable performance, while Kevin Brown as Jonas Fogg and Ashley Reynolds as the Bird Seller help populate Victorian London with distinctive supporting characters.

One thing I especially appreciated about this production was the clarity of the performances. Sometimes productions of Sweeney Todd lean so heavily into British accents that audiences struggle to understand what is being said. Fortunately, that is not an issue here. This cast strikes the perfect balance between maintaining authentic accents while delivering every line and lyric with crystal-clear diction. Sondheim's brilliantly clever lyrics deserve to be heard, and this company makes sure they are.

Director James Kendall has assembled an outstanding creative team. Emily Cooper's musical direction beautifully navigates one of Broadway's most difficult scores, allowing the lush harmonies and intricate ensemble writing to shine. Every musical number feels rich and full, giving Sondheim's masterpiece the attention it deserves. Choreographers Marta Eliza Miller and Stephanie Shaw complement the storytelling with movement that enhances both the eerie atmosphere and the show's wicked sense of humor.

Visually, the production embraces the grim beauty of Victorian London. The barber shop, Mrs. Lovett's pie shop, and the gloomy streets create an immersive world that perfectly complements the story's macabre tone. James Kendall's lighting design deserves special recognition for how effectively it establishes the mood throughout the evening. The cool blue lighting during the ensemble's narration immediately immerses the audience in the eerie legend of Sweeney Todd, giving the opening moments an almost ghostly quality. In stark contrast, the bursts of red lighting accompanying Sweeney's murders are striking and chilling without becoming excessive. Kendall's thoughtful use of color heightens both the suspense and the emotional impact of the production, proving that lighting can be every bit as important a storyteller as the actors themselves.

Tami Kendall, Jennifer Johnson, Eian Sams, Dan Breshears

As always, Sondheim's music is the heartbeat of the production. I absolutely loved the sheer power of "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd." The ensemble's commanding vocals immediately pulled me into the dark legend of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, creating an atmosphere that was haunting from the very first note. Combined with the haunting blue lighting, it became one of my favorite moments of the evening.

Then, just when the musical reaches some of its darkest moments, Sondheim reminds audiences how deliciously funny he could be. "A Little Priest" had me laughing out loud as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett hilariously debated which professions might make the best pie fillings. It's wickedly clever, outrageously funny, and Breshears and Kendall play off one another so effortlessly that the scene becomes one of the production's biggest highlights.

Photo Credit: Cory Breshears

If there was one number that absolutely sent chills down my spine, it was Act II's "City on Fire." The ensemble chillingly captures London's descent into chaos as Sweeney's reign of terror reaches its horrifying peak. Their powerful vocals, combined with the dramatic staging and lighting, create an overwhelming sense of panic and dread. It is one of those magical theatrical moments where every artistic element comes together perfectly, leaving the audience completely captivated.

So, attend the tale. Just maybe think twice before ordering meat pies. For tickets and more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com/. I will be surprised if this show doesn't sell out quickly!

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