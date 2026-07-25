Review: POCKET MONSTERS at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

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I've always believed the villains get the best songs.

Whether it's Disney, Broadway, or the movies, the bad guys are usually the ones belting out the biggest showstoppers, and the Pocket Singers proved that point during Pocket Monsters: Villains of the Stage and Screen, presented Saturday, July 18, at Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs. Directed by Bonnie Maisen with Assistant Director Leon Cabibi-Wilkin, the concert featured a deliciously wicked collection of solos, duets, and ensemble numbers celebrating some of musical theatre's most unforgettable villains. From laugh-out-loud comedy to haunting ballads and powerhouse showstoppers, there was something for every musical theatre fan to enjoy.

The evening kicked off with the ensemble performing "Be Prepared" from The Lion King, and it immediately drew us into the dark side. Jennifer Johnson had a commanding presence as Scar, while Kelsey Beard, Adin Livingston, and Jenna Tillery made an entertaining trio as Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed. They looked like they were having an absolute blast together, and that fun spilled right into the audience.

One of my favorite group numbers of the first act was "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago. The ladies absolutely committed to every character with their various attitudes. They gave the audience exactly the sass and confidence that makes this number such a classic. Every singer in the audience wanted to part of that number.

Mya Chandler earned my starry-heart eyes with her emotional performance of "Carrie" from Carrie: The Musical. She beautifully captured the vulnerability of the misunderstood teenager while allowing the character's growing anger and heartbreak to shine through. It wasn't flashy—it was honest—and that made it incredibly effective.

Then came one of the sweetest surprises of the evening. Jessica Gilbert performed "Come Little Children" as Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, and her lovely, gentle voice was absolutely enchanting. Rather than making the song overly sinister, Gilbert leaned into its hypnotic beauty, making it one of the most captivating moments of the first act.

One thing I appreciated throughout the evening was how smoothly Bonnie Maisen kept the show moving. Concert revues can sometimes feel like a collection of unrelated songs, but this production flowed naturally from one villain to the next without losing momentum.

The ensemble sounded terrific all night long. Whether backing up soloists or taking center stage together, they blended beautifully while still allowing everyone's personalities to shine. You could tell this group genuinely enjoys making music together, and that chemistry elevated every number.

Act II burst onto the stage with the ensemble's lively performance of "Master of the House." Yes, I know the Thenardiers are some of theatre's greatest villains, and seeing everyone throw themselves into the humor of the number was simply fun. The audience was immediately back into the spirit of the evening.

One of my absolute favorite performances of the night was the duet between Katie Potts and Mya Chandler singing "Mother Knows Best" from Tangled. Their chemistry was fantastic. Potts perfectly captured Mother Gothel's manipulative charm, while Chandler's Rapunzel balanced innocence with growing independence. The acting between the two made it feel like we were watching a fully staged musical scene instead of a concert performance.

Director Bonnie Maisen reminded us why Ursula remains one of Disney's greatest villains, and probably my favorite Disney villain for sure. Performing "Poor Unfortunate Souls," Maisen completely embraced the sea witch's larger-than-life personality with confidence and powerhouse vocals, making the moment into one delightfully wicked performance. I loved every minute of it.

The concert wrapped up with the ensemble performing "Your Idol" from K-Pop Demon Hunters. It was an unexpected and energetic way to close the evening, introducing a newer piece alongside so many beloved classics. The high-energy finale with bucket drumming sent the audience out smiling and applauding one last time. This concert reminded us that sometimes it's perfectly okay to let the bad guys steal the show...and on this night, they absolutely did.

And speaking of bad guys, up next at The Pocket is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Directed by James Kendall, head will roll beginning August 7th. Get your tickets at pockettheatre.com.

POCKET SINGERS

Director -- Bonnie Maisen

Assistant Director -- Leon Cabibi Wilkin

Soprano I: Mya Chandler, Bonnie Maisen, Bella Reynolds

Soprano II: Jessica Gilbert, Ashley Reynolds, Jenna Tillery, Bekah Wilson

Alto: Kelsey Beard, LeLainey Brown, Courtney Buckelew, Katie Potts

Tenor: Coltrane Buckelew, Jennifer Johnson, Adam Maisen

Baritone/Bass: Leon Cabibi-Wilkin, Adin Livingston, John Sullivan

TECH CREW

Sound: Amelia Miles

Lights: Zoey Lawless

Spotlights: Jadyn Daniels, Addie Maisen

Backstage: Ryan Tedford, Tallulah Moore

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